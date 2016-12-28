News

Amy Schumer's sexy lingerie selfie

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's known for being one of the funniest women in Hollywood but now Amy Schumer has shown off her sensual side in a sexy lingerie selfie!

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the snap which showed the comedian in a silk white nighty as she took her photo in the mirror.

Amy shared her sexy nighttime look to social media. Source: Instagram

Making reference to Kanye West's hit Good Life, Amy wrote "#girlswhoaintontvcausetheygotmorea**thanthemodels" alongside the daring photo.

The Trainwreck star also decided to share another close up selfie of her bedtime look, with her signature blonde hair in loose curls framing her face.

No doubt boyfriend Ben Hanisch enjoyed Amy's silky robes, with the couple recently celebrating their one-year anniversary.

She also shared this close up. Source: Instagram

No doubt boyfriend Ben loves her silky look! Source: Getty

Sharing a photo of Ben eating a burger at the baseball Amy's tribute started off sweet writing, "A year ago today I met the love of my life" before she injected her trademark humour adding, "Happy anniversary f***face. #Iwanttoseeotherpeople."

Despite her humour, Amy has previously told People that the couple's relationship is "just really easy."

"There were no games, no waiting three days. It was clear and easy. He was so sweet. He didn’t know who I was. He’d heard my name," she told the magazine.

Amy was recently forced to apologise to Australian fans after she cancelled her entire tour Down Under due to illness.

The couple have been together a year. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Devastated by the last minute decision, Amy took Instagram to say sorry and cheer us up with an adorable snap of her next to a cuddly Koala.

“Australia! I am so sorry I am not well enough to make it there right now,” she captioned the image.

RELATED: Amy Schumer cancels Aussie tour via Insta

RELATED: Amy Schumer hits back at body-shamers

“I am going to get healthy and come as soon as I can."

Making up for her absence, she began to gush to her Aussie fans about Oz and revealed what she loves best about our country.

“I love it there so much. The people are the coolest and the meat pies are the hottest. See you ASAP!” she added.

Amy took to Instagram to break the sad news she won't be touring Australia anymore. Photo: Getty Images

