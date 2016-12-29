Pink has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Pink welcomes second child

The 37-year-old singer posted an image of the new bub to her Instagram page alongside the caption: "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16".

Jameson, who is wrapped up tightly in a blanket in his mother's arms in the snap, is Pink's second child with her husband, former motocross racer, Carey Hart.

And while it may seem like an unusual name choice, it appears that the singer has had the name in mind since 2010.

She spoke with Access Hollywood and explained why she loves the name Jameson so much.

"My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That's a no brainer," she said.

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter called Willow together and have now given her a baby brother to dote on.

In another photo posted to Pink's Instagram page, she shows her doting husband looking proud as punch with his tiny new son in his arms.

"I love my baby daddy", Pink captioned the picture.

The Who Knew singer only announced six weeks ago that she was pregnant with her second child, sharing a sweet snap on Instagram of her adorable daughter Willow cradling her baby bump.

"Surprise," she captioned the photo, in which the star looked radiant in a white floor-length dress and cover-up, which she matched with a black bowler hat.

Since then, Pink has been documenting her growing baby bump on her social media account, even posing topless for one creative snap.

Wearing nothing but a white sheet draped across her legs and chunky jewellery, the singer is shown snuggled up with her daughter, Willow.

In the pic, the five-year-old cradles her mum’s belly as Pink smiles and covers her breasts.

“The snuggle is real," the 37-year-old captioned the sweet snap.

Pink and Carey Hart tied the knot in 2006 in Costa Rica and welcomed their first child, Willow into the world in 2011.

They briefly separated for a while in 2008 but reunited soon after and have since been stronger than ever.

