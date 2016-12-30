Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Tennis star Serena Williams has announced that she will be getting married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old, who previously dated Drake, Common and Grigor Dimitrov, is officially off the market and engaged to the 33-year-old internet entrepreneur.

Serena revealed the happy news on her verified Reddit account, with a poem which read: "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

It was accompanied by a cartoon of Alexis kneeling down on one knee and proposing to the love of his life.

Alexis replied to Serena's Reddit post under 'kn0thing' with: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet" and subsequently shared a link to the original Reddit post to Facebook.

This makes Serena not only the number one woman tennis player in the world, but also a 'TWAG'! Joining stars like tech wife Miranda Kerr who is engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

The engagement comes as a surprise as the pair have kept their relationship private since they started dating just over a year ago.

They are believed to have met each other at a luncheon.

Selena previously revealed she wants to have children "some day" but still feels like she is too young.

She explained: "I definitely want to have kids one day. That's something I've always wanted since as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I'm like, 'I'm too young!'"

And speaking about her legacy, she said: "I never thought about leaving a tennis legacy. I always thought about leaving a legacy of fulfillment, living out your dreams, and giving back. I'm proud to have opened [two] schools in Africa and one in Jamaica [through the Serena Williams Fund and its partners]. I was given a lot. I was given two parents. That's already starting above a lot of kids. And then I was given the opportunity to play tennis and parents who supported that. I feel I can give back."

- Bang Showbiz edited by Leah Cohen

