Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend arrested

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend John Conor Kennedy was arrested in Aspen, Colorado after a bar brawl.

The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who prefers being called Conor, was charged with disorderly conduct following the incident.

"At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises," Assistant Chief Bill Linn confirmed in a statement.

"While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'"

An eyewitness said he saw the 22-year-old throw "four or five punches to the head of the other party".

Aspen police officer Andy Atkinson says Conor "fell back on to the snow bank" as authorities tried to break up the brawl.

Conor reportedly apologised to the police officers afterwards, and said: "He called my friend the f-word," following the fight.

A family spokesperson for Conor said: "Multiple witnesses to the incident have reported that two men assaulted Conor Kennedy after he rebuked them for directing a homophobic slur and threats to his close friend.

"They also report that Mr. Kennedy was cooperative, compliant and respectful towards the police from the moment they arrived on the scene."

Conor dated Taylor Swift in 2012 for a few months. She was 22 and he was 18 years-old and in high school.

The pair met through his aunt, who invited Taylor to celebrate the July 4 long weekend with her family.

