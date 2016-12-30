Roxy adds 66k bracelet to her jewellery collection

Roxy Jacenko is the proud new owner of a stunning diamond Cartier bracelet.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of her wearing a 'Juste Un Clou' 18-Karat white gold and diamond bracelet, worth $66,000.

In the same photo Roxy showed off her love of all things sparkly by flashing her other designer bangles.

Adorning the PR Queen's wrist was a Nader jeweller’s diamond bracelet and two other Cartier bracelets, one worth $9,500 and another worth $8,000.

Roxy is well-known for her expensive taste and love of luxe jewellery.

Her husband Oliver Curtis proposed with a stunning round cut engagement ring, worth $200k.

He also gifted her a diamond over 4 carats as a 'push' present after she gave birth to her daughter, Pixie.

"The 'push present' for my little @pixiecurtis four years on. Crafted by my longtime friend - so excited," she shared on Instagram after deciding to get the diamond made into a ring.

"It was a gift when Pixie was born. I just hadn’t had a chance to make it into a piece yet, and decided on a ring recently. I received the finished piece yesterday. I keep looking down in shock – its magnificent," she told Daily Mail in 2015.

Oliver also splashed out for Roxy's 36th birthday this year when he gifted her with a $5,300 Cartier band - a week before he was jailed for insider trading.

The mum-of-two recently had her first Christmas without Oliver by her side, which was spent with her mother Doreen.

After the festive holiday, Roxy whisked her kids away for a much-needed sunny break to Hawaii.

RELATED: Roxy jets off after Xmas without Oliver

RELATED: Roxy: 'I'm the poster girl for sharenting'

Roxy shared a snap to Instagram with the caption: “And we're off SYD >> Hawaii ✈ smiling for now” as she posed alongside her daughter Pixie and son Hunter.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram