Newlyweds Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley had the time of their lives in Byron Bay after secretly tying the knot there last month.

Margot Robbie's beach party

Now, a new image has popped up on Instagram of the Australian actress and her British beau surrounded by their many mates on a beach days after the special ceremony.

The 26-year-old blonde beauty can be seen sporting a sexy full piece leopard print costume sitting on the sand next to her film director husband and wearing her signature blue reflective glasses and straw hat she was seen wearing at her hen’s party.

The pair’s friend Brett Hedblom posted the image to his account and tagged the married couple along with the rest of the crew in the sunny snap.

“I just spent two of the best weeks of my life in a beautiful country with these amazing human beings, and couldn't be more grateful. Congratulations to the happy couple, thanks for bringing all of us together, and let's do it again soon!” Brett captioned the image.

Another friend also shared a video of the bridal party continuing the festivities by a pool, they can be seen splashing around like kids and taking advantage of the hot weather in Byron.

According to WHO, It’s believed Margot and Tom enjoyed a pool party following their wedding at a luxury villa at Newrybar.

It reportedly cost a whopping $2,000 a night.

“There were bikinis all round and a raucous game of pool volleyball,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source said the party was low key. There were “Pool games. Snacks, nothing formal.”

Other images posted to the pair’s friends’ Instagram accounts confirm the couple and their bridal party also spent Christmas in Byron.

Brett shared a black and white image of their accommodation adorned in simple Xmas decorations.

The Suicide Squad actress recently shared an Instagram story of her getting a tattoo of her wedding date in Roman numerals.

Margot cheekily confirmed her secret wedding to Tom via Instagram when she shared an image of her putting up her ring finger with a huge sparkler on it to the camera with her and Tom kissing in the background.

Speculation that the pair were getting married in Byron Bay came after snaps appeared on Margot and her friends’ social media accounts of the pair having what appeared to be a hens and bucks celebration.

