Brad 'terrified' the truth will come out

Details of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce and custody arrangements will be kept private from now on- but not before the actress took one last shot at her ex.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old mother-of-six claims Brad is "terrified" the truth about his involvement in the bitter split will be made public.

Ange's lawyer Laura Wasser says the 52-year-old World War Z star is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children."

Ange's reps also deny she's been intentionally leaking information about their divorce to the media, and say that Brad's “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

“There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse," the documents also reportedly state.

Ange filed for divorce in September after 12 years together, two of which she and Brad were married, and requested full custody of the couple's six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The shock filing came after an alleged incident on between the actor and the couple's eldest son Maddox on a private plane. While the Dept. of Children and Family Services investigated the matter, Brad was cleared of any child abuse claims.

Last month Brad requested an emergency hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting to seal the details of their custody battle, however his request was denied by the judge.

Letter and emails between the pair's divorce lawyers have also been made public, with the document, dubbed the “October Stipulation,” detailing the Maleficent star’s insistence that Brad be tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month.

In an email to Brad's lawyer Lance S. Spiegel, Laura defended their decision, stating, “You have made it clear that Brad intends to file an RFO for increased custodial time next week and that nothing the therapists say during our meeting on Monday will change Brad’s position.

“Therefore we will be filing the Stipulation and Order Re Child Custody and Therapy.”

Lance replied, questioning their logic, arguing that there are “no enforcement issues that entitle you to file the stipulation.”

He continued to point out that the stipulation contains “confidential information regarding the children being in therapy and the names of their therapists.

“The public disclosure of such information has serious privacy implications and is potentially damaging,” he added.

The Christmas holiday season also reportedly left the Allied star 'broken' and 'tearful', with Brad struggling to deal with the fact he was unable to celebrate Christmas with his children, calling it "the worst of his life."

