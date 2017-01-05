Sam and Sasha split: 'People wished this to happen'

Sources close to Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek blame the intense scrutiny their relationship was under for their break-up.

"People wished this to happen," an insider spilled to Who magazine.

"I think the pressure of having to constantly having to justify themselves took its toll."

Their IMG manager Georgina Harrop confirmed the sad news of their break-up on December 27.

"After 18 months together, Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek have come to a mutual decision to end their relationship," their manager told Be in a statement.

She added: "It is important to stress that there is no bitterness or scandal, they have just come to the realisation that the best way forward is to separate. They wholeheartedly respect and cherish the friendship they have for one another which will continue moving forward.

"They wish to thank everyone for their love and support over the past 18 months," she added.

Sam is based in Sydney for her radio show while Sasha lives a few hours south in Huskisson. Sasha said the distance was "challenging" on their relationship.

"After 18 months together, I can confirm that Sam and myself have come to a mutual decision to part ways. I respect Sam wholeheartedly and cherish our new found friendship. It is important to stress that there is no bitterness or scandal however the distance has been challenging at times. This is a very difficult time for the two of us and to be honest I'm absolutely heartbroken!," he wrote on Instagram.

Reports say The Bachelorette stars called it quits ages ago and have been keeping the news under wraps due to commitments with show producers.

RELATED: Sam and Sasha 'broke up ages ago'

RELATED: Why Sam and Sasha split

"The couple actually broke up ages ago," a source told New Idea, adding that due to contractual obligations with Network Ten, the pair couldn’t make any announcements until 18 months after the show had concluded.

Sam has remained tight lipped on social media about the split.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram