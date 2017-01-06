News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Carrie Fisher cremated

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be /

Carrie Fisher has been cremated and a portion of her ashes will be buried alongside her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
3:07

5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
0:53

Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
Selena Gomez Sends Demi Lovato SWEETEST Note & Fans Can't Handle It
2:32

Selena Gomez Sends Demi Lovato SWEETEST Note & Fans Can't Handle It
Judges are &quot;Blown Away&quot; by Rion Paige | X Factor Global
7:10

Judges are "Blown Away" by Rion Paige | X Factor Global
Stink! - Movie Trailer
2:32

Stink! - Movie Trailer
YouTube Royalty Tyler Oakley Named Among Most Influential Millennials
1:56

YouTube Royalty Tyler Oakley Named Among Most Influential Millennials
Billie Lourd Pays Touching Tribute To Late Mother Carrie Fisher
2:06

Billie Lourd Pays Touching Tribute To Late Mother Carrie Fisher
Demi Lovato Reveals Which Ex-Boyfriend She STILL Hasn't Gotten Over, How It Triggers Eating Disorder
2:13

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Ex-Boyfriend She STILL Hasn't Gotten Over, How It Triggers Eating Disorder
Bill Nye Calls Out Tucker Carlson & Fox News Viewers: ‘Evaluate The Evidence Of Climate Change’
2:22

Bill Nye Calls Out Tucker Carlson & Fox News Viewers: ‘Evaluate The Evidence Of Climate Change’
Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Death of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds
1:25

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Death of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds
Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 - Celebs React
2:14

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 - Celebs React
Selena Gomez Set To Release Documentary About Health Issues With Lupus
2:19

Selena Gomez Set To Release Documentary About Health Issues With Lupus
 

The Star Wars actress passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LA.

Carrie passed away at the age of 60. Source: Getty.

Tragically, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds died aged 84, the following day on December 28 after she suffered a reported stroke while planning her daughter's funeral.

Todd Fisher, the son of Debbie Reynolds and sister of Carrie Fisher, says his mother and sister will have a joint funeral and be buried together on Friday.

Debbie Reynolds (L) died a day after Carrie Fisher. Source: Getty.

He says the actresses will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, according to ABC.

Although Todd provided no details about the upcoming funeral, he said it will be "private", and that the family are considering a public memorial.

Yesterday it was revealed Carrie's autopsy and toxicology results won't be immediately released, after they were placed on a security hold by the coroner.

RELATED: Carrie Fisher's daughter breaks silence
RELATED: Carrie Fisher's $70 million payout

The mother and daughter star in HBO's upcoming doco 'Bright Lights'. Source: HBO.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed the decision, telling People Magazine that the hold prevents the coroner's office from releasing details of the reports to the public.

Mr Winter added that the hold on the 60-year-old Star Wars actress' results “it might come off within a couple days or next week", although he couldn't confirm a specific date.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top