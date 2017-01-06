Carrie Fisher cremated

Carrie Fisher has been cremated and a portion of her ashes will be buried alongside her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

The Star Wars actress passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LA.

Tragically, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds died aged 84, the following day on December 28 after she suffered a reported stroke while planning her daughter's funeral.

Todd Fisher, the son of Debbie Reynolds and sister of Carrie Fisher, says his mother and sister will have a joint funeral and be buried together on Friday.

He says the actresses will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, according to ABC.

Although Todd provided no details about the upcoming funeral, he said it will be "private", and that the family are considering a public memorial.

Yesterday it was revealed Carrie's autopsy and toxicology results won't be immediately released, after they were placed on a security hold by the coroner.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed the decision, telling People Magazine that the hold prevents the coroner's office from releasing details of the reports to the public.

Mr Winter added that the hold on the 60-year-old Star Wars actress' results “it might come off within a couple days or next week", although he couldn't confirm a specific date.

