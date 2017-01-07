News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Carrie's ashes placed in giant Prozac pill

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Carrie Fisher's ashes will finally rest in a urn decorated as a giant Prozac pill.

Guy Tries to Record Prom-posal After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
3:30

Guy Tries to Record Prom-posal After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
Rescue Officials Help Girl Stuck in Basketball Hoop
0:53

Rescue Officials Help Girl Stuck in Basketball Hoop
Guy Tries to Jump on Fast Spinning Roundabout
0:59

Guy Tries to Jump on Fast Spinning Roundabout
Nicole Kidman tears up while accepting SAG Award
1:54

Nicole Kidman tears up while accepting SAG Award
Meteor Shower Adorns Southern Lights Over Tasmania
0:52

Meteor Shower Adorns Southern Lights Over Tasmania
President Trump Moves Past Controversy In His Weekly Address
4:00

President Trump Moves Past Controversy In His Weekly Address
Extreme cold in Canada creates "sun dog" phenomenon
0:42

Extreme cold in Canada creates "sun dog" phenomenon
Favorite Fruits Get A Stunning Ultraviolet Makeover

Favorite Fruits Get A Stunning Ultraviolet Makeover
'Bright Lights' trailer
1:55

'Bright Lights' trailer
Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra - through the years
1:36

Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra - through the years
Zendaya Remixes the Classic Smoky Eye With a Surprising Color
1:34

Zendaya Remixes the Classic Smoky Eye With a Surprising Color
Bloom of Bioluminescent Algae Stuns Beachside Residents in South Australia
0:36

Bloom of Bioluminescent Algae Stuns Beachside Residents in South Australia
 

The mental health advocate, who was open with her own mental health struggles throughout her career, was cremated on Thursday, before a memorial service was held on Friday for Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds who died a day after her daughter last month.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher carries her urn. Source: Splash

Debbie, 80, was buried with some of the Star Wars actress' ashes, while the remaining ashes were placed in the urn which is decorated as the anti-depressant pill.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher was photographed carrying the urn in the cemetery, and told Entertainment Tonight that it had served as beloved decoration in the star's home.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd said.

Todd told ET the giant pill was a much beloved decoration in the actress' home. Source: Splash

Mourners pay their respects. Source: Splash

Carrie passed away on December 27. Source: Splash

“She loved it, and it was in her house, and [Carrie's daughter] Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

"We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that," he added.

"It was her favourite thing, and so that's how you do it. And so they're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that."

Carrie openly spoke about her Bipolar Disorder throughout the years, and wasn't one to shy away from a gag about the drug either, joking in 2009 that her kitchen tiles were “shaped and labeled like enormous tablets of Prozac."

The 60-year-old, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 after suffering "a massive heart attack" on a flight from London to LA.

RELATED: Meryl Streep leads at Carrie and Debbie's memorial

RELATED: Carrie Fisher cremated

Tragically her mother, Debbie, who was a star in her own right and shot to fame at aged 19 in Singin' In The Rain, died the next day after suffering a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral.

Stars gathered to mourn the actresses at a memorial service on Friday at the LA compound where they lived next door to one another.

Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan and Ed Begley Jr. were all seen arriving at the gated community to pay their respects.

Carrie passed away at the age of 60. Source: Getty.

Debbie Reynolds (L) died a day after Carrie Fisher. Source: Getty.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top