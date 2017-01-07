Carrie's ashes placed in giant Prozac pill

Carrie Fisher's ashes will finally rest in a urn decorated as a giant Prozac pill.

The mental health advocate, who was open with her own mental health struggles throughout her career, was cremated on Thursday, before a memorial service was held on Friday for Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds who died a day after her daughter last month.

Debbie, 80, was buried with some of the Star Wars actress' ashes, while the remaining ashes were placed in the urn which is decorated as the anti-depressant pill.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher was photographed carrying the urn in the cemetery, and told Entertainment Tonight that it had served as beloved decoration in the star's home.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd said.

“She loved it, and it was in her house, and [Carrie's daughter] Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

"We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that," he added.

"It was her favourite thing, and so that's how you do it. And so they're together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that."

Carrie openly spoke about her Bipolar Disorder throughout the years, and wasn't one to shy away from a gag about the drug either, joking in 2009 that her kitchen tiles were “shaped and labeled like enormous tablets of Prozac."

The 60-year-old, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 after suffering "a massive heart attack" on a flight from London to LA.

RELATED: Meryl Streep leads at Carrie and Debbie's memorial

RELATED: Carrie Fisher cremated

Tragically her mother, Debbie, who was a star in her own right and shot to fame at aged 19 in Singin' In The Rain, died the next day after suffering a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral.

Stars gathered to mourn the actresses at a memorial service on Friday at the LA compound where they lived next door to one another.

Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan and Ed Begley Jr. were all seen arriving at the gated community to pay their respects.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram