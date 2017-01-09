Sam's family 'relieved' she split from Sasha

Sam Frost may have dodged a bullet splitting from Sasha Mielczarek.

Sources close to Sam told Woman’s Day Sam’s family are glad Sam and Sasha have parted ways because Sasha’s dad reportedly has links with the Rebels motorcycle gang.

"Sam's family have always been fearful of Sasha's dad's ties to the Rebels motorcycle gang," an insider was quoted as saying.

Sasha’s brother Jay’s tattoo’s shop was targeted in a drive-by shooting in 2015 and the owner of the business next door - who was also a member of the Rebels bikie club - was killed, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Sasha's dad, Sasha Mielczarek Snr also made headlines in February last year for losing the license to his tattoo parlor after NSW Police deemed him an "unfit person" who had links with the Rebels club, the newspaper reported.

In 2015, Sasha revealed to OK! that his dad did have ties with the gang but that he, Sasha Jnr, had no involvement whatsoever.

“That's a fact,” he told the mag, admitting his dad’s ties with the Rebels, before adding he “chose a different path.”

Sam said Sasha’s dad’s reported links to the gang didn’t phase her and that her ex - who she dated for 18 months - was always very open about it.

“There's nothing I could ever find out that could sway me because he tells me everything. It's all cool on my end,” she insisted.

Sam’s family however, weren’t too happy about the connection and were worried Sam might get caught in the crossfire.

Sam’s older sister Kristine previously told WD: “Being Sam’s sister I’m very protective of her.”

