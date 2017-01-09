Butt pads, hairy underarms and a 'vagina dress': Golden Globes fails

The stars may look effortlessly flawless on the red carpet but not everyone dodged a fashion faux-pas at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes star shockers

Actress Kristen Bell showed off her butt pads on Snapchat, Lola Kirke revealed some very fluffy armpits and Carrie Underwood's gown was given the nickname 'the vagina dress'.

Bell showed up on the red carpet looking stunning in a shimmering black gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, however it was what was underneath that caught the attention of her fans.

Just before hitting the red carpet, the 36-year-old Bad Moms actress posted an image to her Snapchat showing off the reality of looking drop-dead gorgeous at an awards show.

Bell posted a 'belfie' which clearly showed she was wearing butt pads. She gave it the caption: "Butt Pad", making her even more endearing than she already is.

Likewise, actress Lola Kirke took people by surprise when she arrived on the red carpet looking incredible in a strapless, pink, Andrew Gn gown but it was her armpit hair that caught people's attention.

The Mistress America actress proudly displayed the prickly hairs as she made her way down the line of waiting photographers.

Kirke is the younger sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke and both have often been pictured showing off their long armpit hair at official events.

Just after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Kirke took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for supporting her choice to let her hair grow freely.

"Ok! Now I'm really ready. Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn't send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," she said.

Fellow actress Carrie Underwood also suffered a wardrobe faux-fax on the night when she showed up in a baby pink Iris Serban, figure-hugging dress.

The star beamed from ear-to-ear as she posed for waiting photographers however online the star's unusual choice of attire was gaining attention.

Check out some of the Tweets which made the rounds online below:

