News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Butt pads, hairy underarms and a 'vagina dress': Golden Globes fails

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The stars may look effortlessly flawless on the red carpet but not everyone dodged a fashion faux-pas at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes star shockers

Golden Globes star shockers

Actress Kristen Bell showed off her butt pads on Snapchat, Lola Kirke revealed some very fluffy armpits and Carrie Underwood's gown was given the nickname 'the vagina dress'.

RELATED: Star style from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet
RELATED: Stars get ready for the Golden Globes

Bell showed up on the red carpet looking stunning in a shimmering black gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, however it was what was underneath that caught the attention of her fans.

Kristen Bell showed off her butt pads on her Snapchat account. Source: Snapchat

Kristen Bell showed up on the red carpet looking flawless. Photo: Getty

Just before hitting the red carpet, the 36-year-old Bad Moms actress posted an image to her Snapchat showing off the reality of looking drop-dead gorgeous at an awards show.

Bell posted a 'belfie' which clearly showed she was wearing butt pads. She gave it the caption: "Butt Pad", making her even more endearing than she already is.

Likewise, actress Lola Kirke took people by surprise when she arrived on the red carpet looking incredible in a strapless, pink, Andrew Gn gown but it was her armpit hair that caught people's attention.

The Mistress America actress proudly displayed the prickly hairs as she made her way down the line of waiting photographers.

Actress Lola Kirke arrived on the red carpet in this pink strapless gown. Photo: Getty

However she showed off her growing armpit hair as she made her way down the carpet. Photo: Splash

Kirke is the younger sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke and both have often been pictured showing off their long armpit hair at official events.

Just after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Kirke took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for supporting her choice to let her hair grow freely.

"Ok! Now I'm really ready. Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn't send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," she said.

Carrie Underwood's gown blew up on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Photo: Getty

Many gave it the name 'The Vagina Dress'. Photo: Getty

Fellow actress Carrie Underwood also suffered a wardrobe faux-fax on the night when she showed up in a baby pink Iris Serban, figure-hugging dress.

The star beamed from ear-to-ear as she posed for waiting photographers however online the star's unusual choice of attire was gaining attention.

Check out some of the Tweets which made the rounds online below:













Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top