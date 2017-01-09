Ryan and Andrew's Golden Globes pash

It was the battle of the Ryan's at the Golden Globes, but while Ryan Gosling was winning, Ryan Reynolds decided to get his pash on with Andrew Garfield.

Nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, Ry Ry Gosling unsurprisingly won the award for his performance in La La Land, and as he went up on stage to collect his award, his Hollywood counterparts locked lips!

In the blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, Ryan's wife Blake Lively gets a kick out of her husband and the Hacksaw Ridge star sharing a kiss to console one another after losing.

There's nothing much else to say about this moment, other than to appreciate it for what it is. Amazing.

Meanwhile Ry Gosling joked during his acceptance speech that it "wasn't the first time" he had been mistaken for the Deadpool star!

The father-of-two also gave a sweet shoutout to wife Eva Mendes in the speech, thanking her for looking after the couple's two children while he filmed his latest acclaimed film.

