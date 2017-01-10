News

Brad and Ange release joint statement

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released their first joint statement since Ange filed for divorce back in September.

As their court proceedings and custody battle continues, the couple have agreed to keep court documents private.

With the agenda to protect the privacy of their six children, the former couple's statement given to The Daily Mail reads: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues".

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released their first joint statement since Ange filed for divorce back in September. Photo: Getty Images

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

Ange filed for divorce in September after 12 years together, two of which she and Brad were married, and requested full custody of the couple's six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The shock filing came after an alleged incident on between the actor and the couple's eldest son Maddox on a private plane. While the Dept. of Children and Family Services investigated the matter, Brad was cleared of any child abuse claims.

Last month Brad requested an emergency hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting to seal the details of their custody battle, however his request was denied by the judge.

Brad requested court documents containing information about his children be sealed.

Ange refused to allow Brad extended visitation time over the holiday period. Photo: Getty Images

Brad believes Ange put their kids at risk after releasing private information about the kids and their therapist sessions.

Letter and emails between the pair's divorce lawyers have also been made public, with the document, dubbed the “October Stipulation,” detailing the Maleficent star’s insistence that Brad be tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month.

In an email to Brad's lawyer Lance S. Spiegel, Laura defended their decision, stating, “You have made it clear that Brad intends to file an RFO for increased custodial time next week and that nothing the therapists say during our meeting on Monday will change Brad’s position.

“Therefore we will be filing the Stipulation and Order Re Child Custody and Therapy.”

Lance replied, questioning their logic, arguing that there are “no enforcement issues that entitle you to file the stipulation.”

RELATED: Brad left 'broken and tearful' over holidays

RELATED: Brange divorce docs revealed

He continued to point out that the stipulation contains “confidential information regarding the children being in therapy and the names of their therapists.

“The public disclosure of such information has serious privacy implications and is potentially damaging,” he added.

The Christmas holiday season also reportedly left the Allied star 'broken' and 'tearful', with Brad struggling to deal with the fact he was unable to celebrate Christmas with his children, calling it "the worst of his life".

The couple have six children together. Source: Getty

Brad and Ange in happier times. Source: Getty

