Ruby to star in Pitch Perfect 3

After months of speculation, Ruby Rose has confirmed that she's landed a role in Pitch Perfect 3.

The actress, who became a household name across the globe thanks to her part in Orange Is the New Black, revealed that she's set to appear in the musical juggernaut.

While it's still unknown what character she'll play, Ruby will star alongside fellow Australian Rebel Wilson, and actress Anna Kendrick.

And while few even knew she could sing, the 30-year-old says that she's been belting out the tunes for years.

"I actually sung in a church choir for most of my life," she said on Wednesday's Ellen Show, explaining that she did it "so we could live in a church parish and pay cheap rent."

The Aussie model and DJ also opened up about her road to fame, revealing that she was unemployed for her first two years in LA.

She finally got a break with a short film called, Break Free, which brought her to the attention of OITNB producers.

"Imagine not getting any work for two years an then getting an audition for the best show in the world," she said.

"I started with a blow-up mattress from Target that me and my dog slept on for about a year and then next thing you know, I'm on The Ellen Show. "I mean, come on. How? How does that happen?"

She also completely underestimated how popular her character Stella would prove to be.

"I literally said to everyone in Australia, nobody is going to notice that I'm in this, it will be a blink and you'll mountains miss it and people are going 'No, trust me, this is going to change your life," she recalls.

"I told them I was all wrong and I was wrong. They were right actually."

