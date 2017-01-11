Mariah's Hollywood star vandalised

Mariah Carey has been seen shopping in Beverly Hills as it was revealed her Hollywood star was vandalised.

An image of the star, which the 46-year-old singer unveiled in 2015, was shared on Instagram with a question mark drawn in permanent pen beside her name.

Could a disgruntled fan be up-set with Mariah's disastrous NYE performance?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that LAPD police are now investigating the matter as felony vandalism, as they look for the sharpie bandit.

The outlet also reports that it cost the Hollywood Historic Trust US$1,500 to clean up the star, which has now been restored to it's former glory.

Meanwhile Mimi herself has been spotted for the first time shopping in LA after she finally addressed her cringe-worthy concert which rang in 2017.

Dressed in a black gown, Mariah's hair was pulled into a side ponytail as she hide her face behind a pair of reflective sunglasses.

The Heartbreaker singer wore a pair of sky-high platform heels for the shopping outing.

Earlier this week the mother-of-two finally addressed her New York performance saying it was doomed because she was "foiled".

Sharing a minute-and-a-half audio recording to her Twitter account on Sunday, she tweeted "In my own words. #NYE #L4L #thefoilers" along with the recording.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Mariah began.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Mimi went on to saying the live performance held in New York City was “not practical” because the noise from the crowd, extremely cold conditions and a faulty ear piece that hindered her.

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” she added.

“Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.

Concluding her message the mother-of-two said she'll be taking a step back from the public eye as she prepares for a tour later in the year.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

