Robin Thicke accused of abusing son

Robin Thicke’s ex wife has accused him of “spanking” and “punching” their six-year-old son Julian.

As part of an ongoing bitter custody between the singer, his ex Paula Patton has stated in court documents that Julian told her Robin had spanked him “really hard.”

Julian then tried to show his mum how hard the alleged smack had been by hitting her on the back, according to the papers, which have been obtained by TMZ.com.

According to her declaration, when she exclaimed “ow!”, Julian told her it had actually been much harder than that. She also claims she told Robin, “Julian is scared of you.”

A day later, Julian apparently repeated the allegations to his school, who informed the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services on January 3. One official claims Julian also confided that his dad often “punches” him.

As a result, sources tell the site that Paula stopped Robin from seeing their son, and sought an emergency court order to restrict his access to supervised daytime visits only.

A nanny has also submitted a declaration, alleging that she has seen the Blurred Lines singer smoke week in front of Julian on several occasions.

And Paula has accused him of turning up drunk to Julian's kindergarten graduation last June, claiming he was "hooting and hollering and making inappropriate jokes" at the 8:30 ceremony in a Catholic church.

However, Robin has hit back, insisting in his own legal documents that he has only ever spanked his son lightly, and in a manner agreed with Paula.

"On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law -- open hand on the butt,” he said.

“This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage."

He’s also accused Paula of acting in retaliation for being banned from his late father Alan’s funeral last month.

"Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father. As such, she was not welcome at his funeral,” he says in the court docs.

Sources say a judge has since denied Paula’s request to reduce Robin’s access, as well as refusing her call to have him subjected to drug testing.

The site adds that Julian has been interviewed by the DCFS twice, and Robin is to be interviewed soon.

