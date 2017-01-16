Meghan's brother facing gun charge

Actress Meghan Markle’s half-brother faces gun charges after allegedly holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head following a drunken row.

Thomas Markle Jr allegedly held a firearm to Darlene Blount’s head in an “attempt to get her to leave.”

The 50-year-old was arrested in Oregon, US, on Thursday and was charged with menacing, pointing a gun at another person and unlawful use of a weapon.

Official police records, which spelled Thomas Jr’s surname wrong, stated: “Markel and Blount got into an argument.

“In his drunken state Markel grabbed a gun and pressed it to Blount’s head in an attempt to get her to leave,” adding that Darlene then locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.

The alleged argument escalated into violence after a drinking session at Thomas Jr’s Grants Pass home, which he had been sharing with his girlfriend of two months.

Deputy Jill Elardi, of Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the arrest and charges and said: “He was arrested at 11pm on January 12 and released on Friday at 10am. He will be going to court for it.”

It’s been reported Thomas Jr called his ex-wife Tracey Dooley at 3am asking her for AUD$2000 to bail him out.

Tracey, who is a recovering alcoholic, reportedly told a UK publication her ex husband also has alcohol issues and that she doesn’t “want this to be embarrassing for Meghan,” who is currently dating Prince Harry.

Thomas Jr, whose father Thomas Sr had the actress by his second marriage, after divorce from Thomas Jr's mother Roslyn, recently told the Daily Mail that he “couldn't be happier” for the couple.

Tracey affirmed this saying despite the half-siblings not being as close as they use to, “He wants what’s best for her…. The last thing he would want to do is to hurt her.”

The alleged arrest came just after the Suits actress visited her royal beau at Kensington Palace in London and was introduced to his sister-in-law and Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

Meghan’s family hopes Thomas Jr’s negative media attention won’t impact the royal family’s decision about Meghan and Harry’s suitability.

