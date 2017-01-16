News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Cass moving on from Karl

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s been five months since Cassandra Thorburn was reportedly “blindsided” by the end of her 21-year marriage to Karl Stefanovic.

Is this the cringiest moment in Australian TV?
0:46

Is this the cringiest moment in Australian TV?
Hamish and Andy’s reaction to the Stefanovic Uber saga is epic
0:20

Hamish and Andy’s reaction to the Stefanovic Uber saga is epic
Karl and Jasmine’s secret commitment ceremony
0:46

Karl and Jasmine’s secret commitment ceremony
Elite Fashion Icons And Celebs Flock To Paris
0:46

Elite Fashion Icons And Celebs Flock To Paris
Johnny Depp Daughter Lilly Rose Set to Break Out in 2017
1:46

Johnny Depp Daughter Lilly Rose Set to Break Out in 2017
Big Bang Theory's Kelly Cuoco shares emotional video of proposal
0:21

Big Bang Theory's Kelly Cuoco shares emotional video of proposal
Karl Stefanovic dances in red high heels
1:26

Karl Stefanovic dances in red high heels
Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged to Boyfriend Karl Cook — Watch Her Emotional Reaction to the Proposal
1:52

Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged to Boyfriend Karl Cook — Watch Her Emotional Reaction to the Proposal
Kaley Cuoco Makes Red Carpet Debut with New Boyfriend
1:17

Kaley Cuoco Makes Red Carpet Debut with New Boyfriend
The Incredible Chanel Fashion Show Finale At 2016 Paris Fashion Week
3:45

The Incredible Chanel Fashion Show Finale At 2016 Paris Fashion Week

Meshel Laurie slams Karl Stefanovic
'Couples Court' Exclusive: Karl Dargan Denies Cheating On Lil Mo
0:53

'Couples Court' Exclusive: Karl Dargan Denies Cheating On Lil Mo
 

But after months of heartbreak, the mother-of-three is reportedly “finally happy again” and ready to embrace a future without the man she once called her “best friend.”

"Last year was the worst year of Cass's life," a friend of the former journalist tells Woman's Day.

Cass and Karl had been married for 21 years. Source: Getty

Karl hit the headlines when it was alleged that shortly before their marriage collapsed, Cass discovered a slew of text messages between him and pretty food blogger, Sofia Levin, 27.

"She was blindsided by Karl leaving, and discovering how much of his life he had kept secret made her feel like their whole relationship had been a lie,” explains the friend, although Sofia has confirmed that she and Karl are nothing more than friends.

"But she's finally happy again. She may never really know what happened - but she's letting go. Cass is ready to forgive and move on - for the sake of her mental health and for her kids.”

Karl has forged a platonic friendship with Sofia Levin. Source: Instagram

She certainly kicked off her new life in style, enjoying a sunny beach break to Cancun over New Year with Australian journalist Mike Amor, his wife Tracy and their kids.

And according to the report, getting out of Sydney – and away from Karl’s friends and workmates – gave her the mental space to work through what happened.

"The break was exactly what Cass needed,” adds the source, who says Cass is feeling so positive that she wasn’t even upset when she dropped her eldest son Jackson, 17, off for a flight to Aspen, to join his dad and his bestie James Packer on the slopes.

Karl has become good friend with business mogul James Packer. Source: Instagram

But while she’s no longer in agony over the idea of Karl playing the field, she’s still not quite ready to date herself.

RELATED: ‘I’ve lost 10kg!’, Karl Stefanovic's post-breakup slim-down
RELATED: 'My anger knows no bounds': Lisa 'disgusted' by Karl gossip

“After 21 years and with three kids to focus on, she hasn’t given a thought to dating,” says the pal.

“She’s just not ready yet.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top