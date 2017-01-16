Cass moving on from Karl

It’s been five months since Cassandra Thorburn was reportedly “blindsided” by the end of her 21-year marriage to Karl Stefanovic.

But after months of heartbreak, the mother-of-three is reportedly “finally happy again” and ready to embrace a future without the man she once called her “best friend.”

"Last year was the worst year of Cass's life," a friend of the former journalist tells Woman's Day.

Karl hit the headlines when it was alleged that shortly before their marriage collapsed, Cass discovered a slew of text messages between him and pretty food blogger, Sofia Levin, 27.

"She was blindsided by Karl leaving, and discovering how much of his life he had kept secret made her feel like their whole relationship had been a lie,” explains the friend, although Sofia has confirmed that she and Karl are nothing more than friends.

"But she's finally happy again. She may never really know what happened - but she's letting go. Cass is ready to forgive and move on - for the sake of her mental health and for her kids.”

She certainly kicked off her new life in style, enjoying a sunny beach break to Cancun over New Year with Australian journalist Mike Amor, his wife Tracy and their kids.

And according to the report, getting out of Sydney – and away from Karl’s friends and workmates – gave her the mental space to work through what happened.

"The break was exactly what Cass needed,” adds the source, who says Cass is feeling so positive that she wasn’t even upset when she dropped her eldest son Jackson, 17, off for a flight to Aspen, to join his dad and his bestie James Packer on the slopes.

But while she’s no longer in agony over the idea of Karl playing the field, she’s still not quite ready to date herself.

“After 21 years and with three kids to focus on, she hasn’t given a thought to dating,” says the pal.

“She’s just not ready yet.”

