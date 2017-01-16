News

Did Alex and Richie get married?

Allison Yee and Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Their romance has gone from strength to strength, and now The Bachelor lovers Alex Nation and Richie Strahan have ignited whispers that they've gone and tied the knot.

Did Alex and Richie get married?

Did Alex and Richie get married?

While the two are known for their loved-up couple shots, fans have gone into meltdown questioning whether the pair are trying to announce something with their latest snap – which shows Alex clad in an off-the-shoulder white gown as Richie sweeps her off her feet.

Alex sparked wedding whispers with her loved-up photo. Photo: Instagram/alexandranation

"Are you guys getting married????" added another.

"Looks like a wedding shot. Beautiful!" wrote one user.

It certainly not the first hint they've dropped about a wedding being on the cards. Just last December Alex was seen browsing Moira Hughes couture bridal in Sydney's exclusive suburb of Paddington.

Alex was seen outside Moira Hughes couture bridal. Source: Diimex

The single mother-of-one looked at ease during the outing, peering into the shop window and texting on her phone as she stood outside, however Richie was unfortunately nowhere to be seen.

A witness told Be that the bridal store "seemed to catch Alex's eye" as she strolled down the street.

"She looked in through the window before briefly entering," the source said.

"She spent about 10 minutes inside before coming out again."

Alex waited outside the store and texted on her phone. Source: Diimex

Source: Diimex

And just weeks before that, the couple were also spotted looking at engagement rings, fuelling speculation that this latest snap means more than they’re letting on.

Richie and Alex. Source: Getty

In November, the pair were seen at a Melbourne jewellers, where they closely studied a number of diamonds, chatting to each other as they inspected one particular sparkler.

