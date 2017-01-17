News

Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kyle revs Imogen's engine

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing sexier than a man on a motorbike.

At least that’s clearly the case for Imogen Anthony who has posted a lusty pic of her man, Kyle Sandilands, straddling the seat of a mean looking machine.

“You can be my full time, baby,” she captioned the shot, seemingly quoting lyrics from Lana Del Ray’s hit, Ride.

Imogen couldn't get enough of this pic. Source: Instagram

The picture proved to be a break from the slew of sexy selfies Imogen likes to upload.

Ad Kyle once admitted he feels left out when she disappears with her girlfriends to shoot the racy snaps.

"She is upstairs doing this s---…” he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Girlfriend loves a sexy selfie. Source: Instagram

"She’s got all her little girlfriends up there. I think they are all up there shaving each other and doing god knows what. I hear laughing and giggling all the time and I am downstairs mopping around."

He’s also spoken candidly about their sex life, insisting he doesn’t mind if Imogen shows her body off because he sees her as being a “door”.

Kyle and Imogen have been together since 2012. Source: Getty

"I look at it like a door," he said last October. I'm inside that door. I don't get jealous because people can only see the door.

“And every now and then if I am locked out I will go through the back door."

