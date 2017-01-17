Emily's bra boogie

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to flaunting her flawless bod on the picture-sharing app and this time she’s shared a banging boomerang of her shaking her hips from side to side, in a bra of course.

Em Rata boogies in bra

The 25-year-old brunette beauty shared a short clip of her in sexy black lingerie with ample cleavage, grey tracksuit pants and nothing else, captioning it: “*listens to Feeling Myself once*.”

The actress is of course speaking about singer Nicki Minaj’s 2014 controversial tune Feeling Myself which features Queen Bey Beyonce.

The model looks fresh-faced and appears to have come out of the shower given her semi-wet, blow-dried locks.

As she does a little sexy dance, she swings her arm to her lips and back down to her hips. Em Rata sure knows how to grasp an audience!

The stunning American babe rose to fame after her full-frontal appearance in singer Robin Thick’s Blurred Lines.

Since then, the New York-based model hasn’t been shy about showing off her assets in the name of fashion...and just for the hell of it.

The Gone Girl star loves teasing her 10.6 million Instagram followers with racy pics with a focus on her big breasts, recently sharing a sexy shot of her sporting a skimpy black bikini top with a gold hoop feature in the middle posing in front of tropical greenery.

"Bahama mama," she captioned the shot.

At the end of last year, she shared a breathtaking pic of her saying “night” to her fans in a white full piece lingerie number.

Perhaps the most revealing was her going completely nude bar a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The image, which was snapped from the side, shows the model with her arm across her breasts as she stares into the distance.

Boy does Emily love pushing Instagram’s no nudity buttons!

