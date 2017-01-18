Georgia denies Sam and Sasha 'contract'

Recent Bachelorette Georgia Love has slammed claims made by Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek that they held off announcing their split due to "contractual obligations".

Although contracted to keep their relationship on the down low until the finale airs, Georgia, who found love with Lee Elliott on the reality show last year, told Mamamia there's nothing in place to prevent a couple breaking up after filming wraps.

Sam and Sasha announced last month they had decided to end their 18-month relationship, causing fans to speculate there was time period place on the couples after former Bachelor Blake Garvey and Louise Pillidge split after the same amount of time together.

"That really annoyed me, actually, was the reports that Sam and Sasha announced their split after 18 months together because they were contracted to stay together for 18 months," Georgia told the outlet.

The 27-year-old added that while she hadn't seen Channel Ten's contact between the 2DayFM radio host and Sasha, she doesn't believe there would have been a minimum amount of time set for the former couple.

"I don’t know what contract they had, but I’m pretty sure it’s the same as mine...and there is no contractual obligation whatsoever to stay together two minutes after the show, let alone for 18 months," she added.



"So, for the record, there are no contractual obligations."

Since finding love with Melbourne-based plumber Lee, the couple haven't been shy in engaging in some PDA, recently putting on a loved up display at the Portsea Polo over the weekend.

Meanwhile Sam has had a tough start to 2017, having ended her relationship and losing her breakfast radio gig with Rove McManus.

Rove and Sam's show was moved from the coveted morning slot to an evening 6pm-7pm show starting at the end of this month.

