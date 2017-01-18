News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Georgia denies Sam and Sasha 'contract'

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Recent Bachelorette Georgia Love has slammed claims made by Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek that they held off announcing their split due to "contractual obligations".

Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
2:08

Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
You Won't Believe WHO Is Helping Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Find a House Together!
1:40

You Won't Believe WHO Is Helping Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Find a House Together!
13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
3:38

13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
Toddler Demonstrates How to Create Wavy Eyebrows
1:16

Toddler Demonstrates How to Create Wavy Eyebrows
Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
1:49

Kendall Jenner Gets X-RATED on Instagram and Fans Go Nuts - Are Her Nipples Pierced!?!
Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony CAUGHT IN LOVE TRIANGLE?
15:09

Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony CAUGHT IN LOVE TRIANGLE?
Golden girl Honey G takes on Tupac&rsquo;s California Love | Live Shows Week 1 | The X Factor UK
2:27

Golden girl Honey G takes on Tupac’s California Love | Live Shows Week 1 | The X Factor UK
Dove Cameron Claims Ex Ryan McCartan Was "Terrible" To Her & He Fires Back
1:11

Dove Cameron Claims Ex Ryan McCartan Was "Terrible" To Her & He Fires Back
Nicki Minaj Helps Drake Get Over Rihanna
1:58

Nicki Minaj Helps Drake Get Over Rihanna
CLASSIC FEUD MOMENT! | Family Feud
1:07

CLASSIC FEUD MOMENT! | Family Feud
Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend Poses for an Impromptu Nude Photo Shoot to Celebrate Birthday
1:23

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend Poses for an Impromptu Nude Photo Shoot to Celebrate Birthday
Paris Jackson Walking in Michael's Footsteps with Music Career? -JS
5:08

Paris Jackson Walking in Michael's Footsteps with Music Career? -JS
 

Although contracted to keep their relationship on the down low until the finale airs, Georgia, who found love with Lee Elliott on the reality show last year, told Mamamia there's nothing in place to prevent a couple breaking up after filming wraps.

Georgia has slammed Sam and Sasha's claims. Pictured here with boyfriend Lee Elliot. Source: Getty

Sam and Sash ended their relationship of 18 months last month. Source: Getty

Sam and Sasha announced last month they had decided to end their 18-month relationship, causing fans to speculate there was time period place on the couples after former Bachelor Blake Garvey and Louise Pillidge split after the same amount of time together.

"That really annoyed me, actually, was the reports that Sam and Sasha announced their split after 18 months together because they were contracted to stay together for 18 months," Georgia told the outlet.

The 27-year-old added that while she hadn't seen Channel Ten's contact between the 2DayFM radio host and Sasha, she doesn't believe there would have been a minimum amount of time set for the former couple.

Georgia said there was no contractual obligations about breaking up with The Bachelorette. Source: Instagram

Georgia and Lee have engaged in some serious PDA since the show wrapped up. Source: Instagram

"I don’t know what contract they had, but I’m pretty sure it’s the same as mine...and there is no contractual obligation whatsoever to stay together two minutes after the show, let alone for 18 months," she added.

"So, for the record, there are no contractual obligations."

RELATED: Blake and Sam reunited

RELATED: Why Sam and Sasha split

Since finding love with Melbourne-based plumber Lee, the couple haven't been shy in engaging in some PDA, recently putting on a loved up display at the Portsea Polo over the weekend.

Meanwhile Sam has had a tough start to 2017, having ended her relationship and losing her breakfast radio gig with Rove McManus.

Rove and Sam's show was moved from the coveted morning slot to an evening 6pm-7pm show starting at the end of this month.

Too cute! Source: Instagram

Sam and Sasha in happier times. Source: Instagram.

Rove and Sam shared news of their new time slot on their shared Instagram page. Source: Instagram.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top