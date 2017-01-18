Sam's picture purge as Sash parties

She's had a tough start to 2017, ringing in the New Year single and losing her breakfast radio gig, but it seems Sam Frost is ready to move on and cleanse her social media of the past.

In a subtle hint she may be feeling a tad frustrated after breaking up with Sasha Mielczarek and her 2DayFM breakfast show with Rove McManus being moved to a 6pm-7pm time slot, Sam deleted a photo of herself with her ex and co-host.

Originally posted just over eight weeks ago, Sam poses with Sasha and Rove, after her then-boyfriend appeared on their show to promote Movember, however it has now disappeared from her personal Instagram page.

"Squad Goals • This hunk swung past the studio to chat all things @movember It's a great cause, get behind it. To donate, check out the link in my bio," she wrote alongside the photo, supporting her beau in his quest to raise funds for the charity.

However there appears to be some good feelings towards Sasha, who won her heart on The Bachelorette in 2015, with Sam still keeping a vast majority of their couple photos on her social media.

Meanwhile Sasha, who shared a loving tribute to Sam after going public with their split in December, has been reveling in his newfound bachelor status, going on a boy's trip to the Gold Coast over the weekend with fellow single Kris Smith.

According to Sydney Confidential, the pair were popular with the ladies while partying at the tourist destination until the early hours of the morning, finishing up the night at the popular Hollywoods strip club.

Sasha has also shared a series of photos of him enjoying time with his mates after splitting from Sam.

Most recently Sasha shared a snap of himself enjoying a day with friend at the Magic Millions race day while at the Gold Coast.

"Heads only a mother could love! Good day out at the #magicmillions with these blokes @mattmccarthy_ and @___micky!" He jokingly wrote alongside the picture.

"Felt privileged to be in the company of a true sporting great who has won the golden boot award twice for Toowoomba u14's soccer club. Not bad you would think but when your 32 sort of takes the recognition away a little! #drinkingmiltonmangoes #wasntevenhot #isthatryangosling #generaladminwherewebelong."

Sam and Sasha were together for 18 months before calling time on their relationship last month.

And while Sasha parties with the boys, Sam has also been seen getting out and about as well, recently sharing a video of herself playing pool with a mystery man in Bondi.

Recent Bachelorette Georgia Love has has slammed claims made by the couple that they held off announcing their split due to "contractual obligations".

Although contracted to keep their relationship on the down low until the finale airs, Georgia, who found love with Lee Elliott on the reality show last year, told Mamamia there's nothing in place to prevent a couple breaking up after filming wraps.

"That really annoyed me, actually, was the reports that Sam and Sasha announced their split after 18 months together because they were contracted to stay together for 18 months," Georgia told the outlet.

"I don’t know what contract they had, but I’m pretty sure it’s the same as mine...and there is no contractual obligation whatsoever to stay together two minutes after the show, let alone for 18 months," she added.

"So, for the record, there are no contractual obligations."

