Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Inside the superyacht Anthony Bell calls home

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Television presenter Kelly Landry's estranged husband, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell, has been living on his luxury yacht Ghost II ever since Boxing Day, according to new reports.

Sources have told Daily Mail Australia that the businessman has been residing on the 37.3 metre superyacht instead of the couple's Watson's Bay home in Sydney, the news coming after Landry lodged an AVO against Bell earlier this month.

The yacht has been used by Bell to entertain celebrity guests in the past, while other socialites have also been aboard the boat for exclusive parties.

Television presenter Kelly Landry's estranged husband, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell, has been living on his luxury yacht Ghost II ever since Boxing Day, according to new reports. Source: AAP

Sources have told Daily Mail Australia that the businessman has been residing on the 37.3 metre superyacht (pictured) instead of the couple's Watson's Bay home in Sydney, the news coming after Landry lodged an AVO against Bell earlier this month. Source: Instagram/wotahoy

Described by Australian Super Yachts as "Australia's highest volume, most recent and luxurious motor yacht", the Ghost II can cater for up to 120 guests, and there are five luxury suites that can accommodate 10 to 12 people.

There is also a spacious deck and jacuzzi thrown into the mix, making it all the more lavish experience while out at sea.

Earlier this month reports emerged that Landry applied for an AVO against Bell after their marriage reached “breaking point”.

Described by Australian Super Yachts as "Australia's highest volume, most recent and luxurious motor yacht", the Ghost II can cater for up to 120 guests. Source: Instagram/theunlistedcollective

The boat is hired out for exclusive parties, and was recently the location for the House Of Kdor soiree on Sydney Harbour. Source: Instagram/debbi_tran

The yacht has been used by Bell to entertain celebrity guests in the past, while other socialites have also been aboard the boat for exclusive parties. Source: Instagram/becpope

Friends of the couple accused Bell of prioritising hanging out with his mates over spending time with their two daughters.

Bell, who until recently counted Karl Stefanovic amongst his clients, has denied any wrongdoing.

While Bell didn't appear at Waverley Local Court last week, his lawyer said his client wanted a divorce and never wanted to see Landry again.

"He doesn't want to see her again. He believes this is a fallacious case brought to media attention, possibly by someone suffering from celebrity deprivation," Bell's lawyer Chris Murphy said.

There are five luxury suites that can accommodate 10 to 12 people - pictured is an interior shot from the recent House Of Kdor party held on the boat. Source: Instagram/houseofkdor

There is also a spacious deck, making it all the more lavish experience while out at sea. Source: Instagram/kruize.control

Tensions came to a head on January 4, when Landry called police over an alleged altercation on November 18, reports The Daily Telegraph.

"Kelly has been working hard to keep the family together but couldn't do it any more," a source has claimed to the publication.

"He barely spends time with the kids, doesn't go on family holidays and prefers to hang out with mates on his boat."

The report also alleges that their marriage has been “mired in emotional turmoil for years,” and that Landry waited for so long to take action because she didn’t want to “ruin everyone’s Christmas.”

News of their split has come as a surprise to some, given that Landry, who tied the knot with Bell back in 2011, was seen hugging her husband just last month when he won the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Be has contacted Bell and Landry's representatives for comment.

Friends of the couple have accused Bell of prioritising hanging out with his mates over spending time with their two daughters. Source: Getty

News of their split has come as a surprise to some, given that Landry, who tied the knot with Anthony back in 2011, was seen hugging her husband just last month when he won the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Source: Getty

The businessman, whose financial advisory firm Bell Partner flaunts a portfolio of celebrity clients including cricketer Michael Clarke and NRL star Anthony Minichiello, denies his involvement in any violent incidents. Source: Getty

