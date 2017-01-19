Where is Julie Snook?

It's been a week since the Channel Nine white jacket incident and Julie Snook is nowhere to be seen during the Chatroom segment, but the television network insists the presenter will eventually return to the program alongside host Amber Sherlock.

Julie, who was asked by Amber to put on a black jacket last Thursday due to their outfit double-up during the segment, has been appearing on Channel Nine daily, mainly covering sporting news segments.

But Nine has confirmed to Be that Julie will return to the Chatroom segment "when there is an appropriate story", and of course Amber will appear alongside her as she is the segment host.

Julie made her return to screens on Monday with the morning news, wearing a bright blue outfit for the occasion.

Meanwhile Amber presented the weather on Sunday evening in a fire engine red dress.

When hosting her Chatroom segment on Wednesday, Amber was joined by guest Sandy Rea and newsreader Wendy Kingston, with no sight of Julie whatsoever.

Last Thursday afternoon Nine presenter Amber had a major fashion dilemma when fellow reporter Julie appeared on her TV segment wearing the same colour.

Psychologist Sandy Rea was also wearing a ruffled white top for the segment but Amber only seemed to be unimpressed with Julie's choice of attire.

Despite her protestations that she had been "flat out" and hadn't had time to change, Julie copped a furious serve from Amber, who told her, to go and find something else to wear.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on, because we're all in white," Amber says at the start of the footage, which shows the two women in different studios. Fellow commentator psychologist Sandy Rae laughs, presumably thinking Amber must be joking.

Sandy, in a third studio, then offers to try and find a jacket for herself as she, too, is wearing white.

But Amber only has eyes for Julie's outfit.

"You're [al]right," she tells Sandy. "It's fine, Sandy – but there can't be three of us."

Ironically, Julie eventually pipes up to say she wasn't actually wearing white.

"I'm wearing blue, for one, Amber," she says.

But that isn't good enough. Even when Julie offers to leave the studio and go back to work, she gets rejected.

At one point, Amber reaches for her phone to try and arrange a jacket to be delivered for Julie to wear.

The footage eventually fades to black, however the audio feed goes on with the women continuing to squabble.

Then, Julie returns – adjusting a black blazer over her controversial top.

And finally, the women start their show, no longer all in white.

"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," weather and news presenter Amber said in a statement after the incident was leaked.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Julie Snook comforted by hunky actor after TV fight

RELATED: There's no place for TV tantrums, Amber

RELATED: Kochie on Nine feud: 'I'd hate it to happen to us'

"And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends.

"I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram