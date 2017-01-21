News

WATCH: Bill Clinton 'checks out' Ivanka Trump at Inauguration

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Social media has been abuzz in recent hours, after an amusing video of Bill Clinton from the Trump Presidential Inauguration has emerged.

Fans have been quick to suggest that Bill, 70, is perhaps "checking out" Donald Trump's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka, before a less than impressed Hillary tuns around and notices the direction of her husband's gaze.

It's obviously unclear what Bill was looking at as he bit down on his lip, but some Twitter users are adamant they know exactly what caught his attention.

Social media has been abuzz in recent hours, after an amusing video of Bill Clinton from the Trump Presidential Inauguration has emerged. Source: Twitter

Fans have been quick to suggest that Bill is perhaps "checking out" Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. Source: Getty

It's obviously unclear what Bill was looking at as he bit down on his lip, but some Twitter users are adamant they know exactly what caught his attention. Source: Twitter

"'Find someone who looks at you the same way Bill Clinton looks at Ivanka Trump,' one person wrote on Twitter.





"Old dog sticking to his old tricks!" another wrote.

In the clip, Hillary eventually notices that her husband is not paying attention to the stage, and while she turns around and stares at him, Bill just doesn't seem to notice and remains fixated on what he's been looking at.

Is Bill actually ogling Ivanka? Watch the video and decide for yourself!

