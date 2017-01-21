WATCH: Bill Clinton 'checks out' Ivanka Trump at Inauguration

Social media has been abuzz in recent hours, after an amusing video of Bill Clinton from the Trump Presidential Inauguration has emerged.

Fans have been quick to suggest that Bill, 70, is perhaps "checking out" Donald Trump's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka, before a less than impressed Hillary tuns around and notices the direction of her husband's gaze.

It's obviously unclear what Bill was looking at as he bit down on his lip, but some Twitter users are adamant they know exactly what caught his attention.

"'Find someone who looks at you the same way Bill Clinton looks at Ivanka Trump,' one person wrote on Twitter.

Find someone who looks at you the same way Bill Clinton looks at Ivanka Trump — • NinJosh • (@MrJoshXiong) January 20, 2017

Bill Clinton caught checking out Ivanka Trump on National TV... YIKES — Lucas Alsip (@LucasAlsip) January 20, 2017

"Old dog sticking to his old tricks!" another wrote.

In the clip, Hillary eventually notices that her husband is not paying attention to the stage, and while she turns around and stares at him, Bill just doesn't seem to notice and remains fixated on what he's been looking at.

Is Bill actually ogling Ivanka? Watch the video and decide for yourself!

