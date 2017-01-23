News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Jackie O: 'My husband wears my undies'

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Just weeks after confessing she has breastfed her husband, radio presenter Jackie O admits her hubby Lee Henderson has also worn her underwear in the past.

Baby Sloth Drinks Milk From Syringe at Animal Sanctuary
2:54

Baby Sloth Drinks Milk From Syringe at Animal Sanctuary
Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
0:21

Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
Sam Wood confirms wedding to Snez at 'end of this year'
0:49

Sam Wood confirms wedding to Snez at 'end of this year'
Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
1:10

Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
Sophie Monk's parody of Nine TV catfight
0:35

Sophie Monk's parody of Nine TV catfight
'American Assassin' Trailer: Watch Dylan O'Brien In Action
2:27

'American Assassin' Trailer: Watch Dylan O'Brien In Action
Shaq vs JaVale McGee Beef Escalates to Dangerous Levels, Kevin Durant Steps In
2:34

Shaq vs JaVale McGee Beef Escalates to Dangerous Levels, Kevin Durant Steps In
Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla Tell Their Darkest Secret About Early Smosh Days
5:23

Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla Tell Their Darkest Secret About Early Smosh Days
Vigorous Exercise Helps Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer, New Study Says
1:50

Vigorous Exercise Helps Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer, New Study Says
The Dermot Dance Is BACK! | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
0:50

The Dermot Dance Is BACK! | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
Louis Tomlinson BLASTS Justin Bieber for Canceling Tour Dates
1:58

Louis Tomlinson BLASTS Justin Bieber for Canceling Tour Dates
Fitzy's hilarious exorcist son prank on Wippa
0:59

Fitzy's hilarious exorcist son prank on Wippa
 

Speaking on her KIIS 106.5 FM radio show on Monday morning, the 41-year-old Australian star revealed her man "loved" the feel of the female briefs, and "wore them regularly" at one stage.

Recounting the first time Lee slipped on a pair of her undies, Jackie told co-host Kyle Sandilands: "The next day he said, 'God, I really love these pants', and he wore them regularly".

Just weeks after confessing she has breastfed her husband, radio presenter Jackie O admits her hubby Lee Henderson has also worn her underwear in the past. Source: Getty

"It was a while ago, it wasn't recent," Jackie added, but regardless of the timeline, Kyle jumped on the opportunity to poke some fun.

"Did it feel more comfortable? I know why he probably feels more comfortable, because in the men’s undies he would have had all that room at the front," 45-year-old Kyle began.

And Jackie knew exactly where her co-host was going with this, and confirmed his suspicions once and for all.

"You do look like you’re packing down there when you’re wearing women’s undies," she said.

Jackie and Lee share young daughter Kitty. Source: Instagram.

"How embarrassing you’ve got to wear women’s undies to look like he’s endowed," Kyle cheekily responded.

Jackie then insisted that the underwear Lee wore wasn't over the top, saying: "But they weren’t lace or silk or anything like that".

"They looked like men’s undies except that they were lime green, a lovely soft pale green."

Kyle then joked: "And you're sure he's never been with a man?".

Jackie and Lee in 2003. Source: Instagram.

The shock jock also said he hasn't worn any of his girlfriend Imogen Anthony's underwear, saying: "I'm a big boy. What type of girl's undies am I going to fit in?"

Speaking of Imogen, the model is mostly seen sporting skimpy briefs and G-stings on her social media.

Weighing in on that particular style of underwear on men, Jackie said: "I’m not a fan of that. Guys don’t need to wear a G-string.

"Why do you need to wear a G-string? We don’t see your panty line really anyway, you’re in jeans all the time."

Meanwhile in November Kyle told listeners about the time his co-host’s breasts leaked milk after she gave birth six years ago.

Meanwhile Kyle has previously sported a bra on the radio show. Source: Instagram

"We were all shocked because she was wearing a green, silky top, and it just started to go dark green," Kyle explained. “We were on air when it happened and I just said, 'What the hell!'

"We found out that her husband [Lee Henderson] had been suckling on the breast, God knows why," he said.

RELATED: Jackie O questions Kyle Sandilands’ sexuality on air
RELATED: Candyman: ‘I have sex five times a day’

Embarrassed, Jackie responded: "Oh God, you love to bring this story up, don't you?"

Kyle added: "He was pretending to be a baby or something," to which Jackie defended Lee, insisting he was "just being silly".

Imogen says he hasn't worn girlfriend Imogen Anthony's underwear before. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top