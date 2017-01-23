Imogen's innocent throwback

Who would have thought Imogen Anthony once looked this innocent.

Is that you Imogen?

The boundary breaking model got sentimental on Instagram yesterday, taking a trip down memory lane and sharing an adorable photo she found in the archives of her as a child.

The faded image taken in the 1990s features the young blonde beauty beaming a smile for the camera in a floral hat, a white singlet and a black choker necklace.

Imogen thought the snap of her in a choker was quite fitting, given the promiscuous outfits she wears these days.

“Making mud pies. Seems like an appropriate time to wear a choker. Thanks Ma,” Imogen captioned the throwback, complete with the hastags: “#nothingschangedreally #chokerOG #lilimmy #thatsmysixthpostforthedaysoillprobablystopnow.”

The 25-year-old’s fans couldn’t believe their eyes and told Kyle Sandilands’ girlfriend in the comments she looked “so cute” and “adorable” in the image.

One fan wrote: “Beautiful then. Beautiful now.”

Imogen usually uses the photo-sharing platform to showcase her saucy selfies and controversial modeling shots, but it seems like she likes to break them up every now and then with throwbacks from her childhood.

Last month she shared an old image of her and her younger sister Tash Anthony as kids.

If you ever feel like giving up, remind yourself of who you really are,” she captioned the nostalgic pic.

It seems like Imogen really meant what she said in the inspiring caption because a few weeks later she uploaded another throwback, this time of her little bit more grown up.

She shared a set of six images from her earlier modelling shoots of her with a head full of long blonde locks, posing for the camera in provocative positions in a skimpy red one-piece swimsuit.

“OMG when you find old RAW images of yourself from around 8-10 years ago and realise that you were just a tart with white blonde hair and massive boobs but loved it,” she wrote, acknowledging that she's come a long way since then.

