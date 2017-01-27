Georgia Love shocks with naked selfie

Georgia Love has raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post, in which The Bachelorette star appears to be naked.

Taking to the social media platform the reality star has posted a photo on her pet cat Pawdrey Hepburn's account, and the snap features Georgia slightly covered by a towel.

"Ain't nothin shady about me #justtwogirlssunbaking #nothingtoseehere #ragdoll #ragdollcat #pawdreyhepburn (sic)," she captioned the image, which attracted over 300 likes within 24 hours.

Georgia shot to fame after being Australia's second Bachelorette last year, eventually finding love with Lee Elliott on the show.

Last month the couple revealed they already spend five to six nights a week together, and knowing they've found "the one", means getting married is inevitable.

"Every time she stays, there's just one more thing she leaves behind so slowly but surely she is moving in and before I know it she will be moved in," Lee told The Daily Telegraph's BW magazine.

As for tying the knot, the couple are willing to take that a little slower, although Lee already knows how he will go about the proposal.

"I am old school... I will ask her dad for her hand in marriage and do something special," he said.

Meanwhile Georgia and Lee's time together hasn't been all sunshine and roses over the last few months, with Georgia facing the heartbreak of losing her mother to pancreatic cancer in October.

Speaking to Be at the 2016 AACTA Awards in Sydney earlier this month, Georgia admitted she's still struggling to deal with the loss.

"I mean it's difficult, there are some really, really bad days but through that I'm finding some happiness and good days as well," Georgia told Be.

She her mother Belinda Love to pancreatic cancer on October 29 after a six-month battle with the illness.

The TV presenter said her man Lee couldn't be by her side at the awards show, but he encouraged her to go to make her mum proud.

"Lee couldn't come because he had to stay back for work but he was like, 'No, go 'cause your mum would want this'," she said.

"She would be so excited to see me at something like this, she'd be really, really proud."

Georgia filmed The Bachelorette while her mum struggled with cancer, Belinda tragically passing away just days before the finale.

"There are days that I want to be a crying heap on the floor and not get out of bed and do anything but she would hate that," Georgia told Be.

She said Lee has been "amazing" throughout the heartwrenching ordeal.

"It's such a difficult time to go through something as massive a losing a parent, so to go through that in the very, very first stages of a relationship - when the whole world is watching us as well - it is really difficult but he's so amazing and supportive," she revealed.

