Grant banned from radio stations for 'stealing' story

Grant Denyer has landed himself in hot water after allegedly stealing a story The Grill Team’s Matty Johns told him live on-air and passing it off as his own on the Kyle and Jackie O show the same day.

The TV personality appeared on Triple M’s radio show earlier this week where was host Matty told him a story about the time he tried to get a 10-year-old to play the boardgame Test Match.

An hour later, Grant appeared as a guest on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show, where the Channel Ten presenter found himself lost for words and reportedly regurgitating Matty’s story!

Little did Kyle and Jackie O realise what Grant had just done but once they and The Grill Team found out he plagiarised a story on their radio stations, they went to town giving Grant a very public grilling.

When the KIIS FM hosts decided to play both versions of the story live on-air to see for themselves just how similar the recounts were.

Matty’s version:

“I tell you what I found in my cupboard — Test Match. I said, ‘Hey boys!’ They were out the front kicking a ball around. ‘In about 10 minutes, come in, I’ve got something for ya — it’ll change your life!’ So I layed out the mat ... brought them in. And they looked at it. They said, ‘How’s this work?’ And I showed them the bowler and they said, ‘We’ll be playing the X-Box.’”

Grant’s version:

“Do you remember the game Test Match? Remember that was, like, a cricket game that came out? And you had little players you had to put everywhere. Then a little guy came along and you tipped his arm up and a little ball rolled down towards the batsman.

We got that out not that long ago and put it in front of a 10-year-old kid, I said, ‘Mate, I just want to introduce you to the greatest boardgame that ever exists’. He walks out and he goes, ‘What’s this crap! This is the worst graphics of any computer game I’ve ever seen!’”

The Grill Team took to the air to inform listeners about what Grant had just done, dubbing him a “plagiariser!”

“The little dwarf has just nicked the story and taken it across to Kyle and Jackie O,” Matty told listeners. “He has just totally stolen my story. Is that worse than burning the Australian flag?”

Kyle and Jackie O took a different approach and decided to contact Grant directly. However, Grant was unreachable, his number had been disconnected.

While the two radio stations are usually competitors, the incident brought them together, with Kyle giving The Grill Team a call and letting them know how “disgusting” he thought Grant’s actions were.

“Hi guys, we heard about the disaster with Grant Denyer. Stealing your story, Matty, and putting it on here as his own. I think it’s disgusting,” Kyle said.

“And, you know what guys, he didn’t do the story justice, I thought his delivery was really poor.”

Matty was understandably angered by the situation and made the call to ban Grant from their show for a little while.

“But that’s what happens with dwarfs, you give them an opportunity to talk too much and that’s what happens. He’s barred for the next series of Family Feud and anything else he’s putting his grubby little hands on,” Matty said.

RELATED: Kyle's 'stripper' prank on Shannon

RELATED: Kyle and Jackie O beat Rove and Sam

Kyle chimed in and agreed their station will also ban him. “We’ll do the same thing, Jackie,” Kyle said.

“They’ve set the standard over there. I’m sorry that we allowed such filth to get on the air. Such lies.”

Network Ten have been contacted for comment.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram