Why Melania's smile disappeared

It’s the clip that’s gone viral around the world, but now we may finally have the answer as to why Melania Trump's smile went upside down during last week's Presidential Inauguration.

Is this the reason Melania's smile disappeared?

The 46-year-old had beamed at her husband Donald Trump when he turned around in the clip, but as soon as his back was facing her, she became as stony-faced as ever!

Fans have taken to social media to speculate the reasoning behind the First Lady's sudden mood swing, and it looks like Trump's daughter Ivanka may have a lot to do with it.

After rewatching the video several times in slow motion, some viewers claim that Trump is not even looking at his wife when he turns around, but is in fact addressing his 35-year-old daughter Ivanka. Awkward!

That would explain it!

In fact, if you direct your attention back to Melania after that point, you'll notice she's giving her stepdaughter some serious side-eye.

You know that gif of Melania losing her smile? The wider screen version shows that Don was looking at Ivanka, behind her — Really (@reallyninja) January 24, 2017

Watch the tape more closely. Watch his profile. Seems to smile at Ivanka then drop the smile when he looks at Melania. Her smile drops then. https://t.co/Qf9hCz3ATO — Think Critically (@Canuck4531) January 24, 2017

Theory: Trump turned to look at his daughter and ignored his wife. https://t.co/aNk6eniVVM — A Rowdy Dirty Boy (@JonHexLives) January 24, 2017

This comes after it's already been speculated by some that Ivanka will overshadow Melania going forward, as the "real" US First Lady.

The hashtag #freemelania has been trending, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see #InvisibleMelania follow suit.

