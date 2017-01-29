News

What really happened to Kim's jewellery

Kim Kardashian's horror robbery at gunpoint was without question the lowpoint of her 2016.

Now, the leader of the armed gang that held her hostage in her Paris apartment has told police the $12.7 million worth of jewellery has been melted down into gold bullion.

Kim's ring may still be recoverable. Source: Instagram

"So that the jewels wouldn't be recognised, we took a joint decision to melt them down," Aomar Ait Khedache, known as "Omar le Vieux" (Old Omar) told police in his suspect statement.

"One of us took care of that…. He came back with bars… Altogether there must have been a bit more than 800 grams."

While the news that she will never see her treasured jewellery collection again is sure to be devastating for Kim, there's one bright spot – her 20-carat, $5.8 million engagement ring is still in one piece.

Kim in New York earlier this month. Source: Getty

"Somebody has it", Khedache said, although he failed to identify the person.

"We're all afraid to sell it because it is a stone that's very easy to identify."

