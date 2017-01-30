News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Nic's tropical take at SAGs

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Nicole Kidman went all out at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking to the red carpet in Los Angeles in an extravagant green gown with parrots on her shoulders.

The Australian actress - who has been nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her work in Lion - rocked up to the SAGs in a loud Gucci number that got everyone talking.

The parrots on Nic's shoulders turned heads on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Nic dress featured a macaw on each shoulder. Photo: Getty Images

The fair-skinned beauty looked absolutely glamorous in the green sequined gown with all the attention on her plunging neckline and macaw embellishments made from feathers on her shoulders.

The talented Aussie tied her blonde locks back in a relaxed bun and confidently rocked the striking dress with a matching sparkly clutch in one hand and her husband, country singer, Keith Urban in the other.

Nic and Keith walked the red carpet together. Photo: Getty Images

Nic wore a striking Gucci gown to the SAG Awards. Photo: Getty Images

We hope everything goes smoothly for the 49-year-old star at the SAG Awards, given the embarrassing incident Nic had to deal with when the Academy Awards nominations came out last week on social media.

While the Australian movie Lion scooped six Oscars nominations, instead of listing Nicole Kidman as the nominee for Best Supporting Actress, the awards’ Facebook and Twitter account posts instead featured the name of her bestie – Naomi Watts.

The Lion nominee was all smiles on the SAG red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Nic wooed fans adorned in the stunning green sequined and feather number. Photo: Getty Images

The post has since been taken down and replaced with a corrected version, but it seems it's the season for typos, with the Academy Awards website also reportedly getting their celebs confused.

Nicole is up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her portrayal of Tasmanian Sue Brierley, whose adoption of Saroo Brierley is the subject of drama Lion.

