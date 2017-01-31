Steve not a Tziporah fan

James Packer's ex Kate Fischer attracted mixed reactions when she arrived in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle in South Africa on Monday night, with commentator Steve Price making it clear that he was less than impressed.

Steve Price responds to Kate Fischer on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The radio host couldn't hide the disappointment on his face when the 43-year-old, who now goes by the name of Tziporah Malkah, made her entrance, and it wasn't long before he took a swipe at the former model's weight gain.

Following a challenge, some contestants were given access to a selection of luxury items, and when Tziporah pulled out an inflatable flamingo, Steve didn't hold back with his bold remarks.

"Tziporah on a pink flamingo floating around that waterfall... boy, that's gonna be the money shot," he said, with a somewhat sarcastic tone.

Tziporah's arrival on the show came just moments after Steve had said he'd hate for her to join them in the jungle.

When speculating which celebrities would arrive next, comedian Nazeem Hussain said: "I heard it was Kate Fischer".

"For Christ's sake, do not wish that on us," Steve responded.

Tizporah, who made her I'm A Celeb entrance alongside model Kris Smith, sparked plenty of social media activity on Monday night, with some fans actually failing to recognise her.

"Omg that is Kate Fischer???? Unrecognisable," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile another penned: "Oh I had to have a triple-take on Kate Fischer. What happened?".

Others were more complimentary of James Packer's ex, with one fan tweeting: "@TziporahMalkah seriously so super smart and awesome! Glad to see you back".

Omg that is Kate Fischer???? Unrecognisable #ImACelebrityAU — Den (@ohdenny) January 30, 2017

Tziporah was arguably at the height of her modelling career back in the 1990s, while engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer.

RELATED: https://au.be.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/a/32852311/youll-never-guess-what-james-packers-ex-fiancee-kate-fischer-looks-like-now-yahoo7-be/

RELATED: This is why Kate Fischer changed her name

Following her split from James back in 1998, the media personality moved to Los Angeles and tried to launch an acting career.

A decade later she turned to spirituality, and nowadays prefers to go by the name of Tziporah, while working as as a therapist at an aged-care facility in Melbourne.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram