Bek and Kyle's MKR flirt fest

It may have been Betty and David's turn to cook during Tuesday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules, but it was Bek and Kyle who had tongues wagging at the dinner table.

The two contestants from opposing teams flirted up quite a storm, with cheeky banter even extending to marriage and babies talk.

Their behaviour didn't go unnoticed by the other contestants, who asked 27-year-old Kyle if he had chemistry with Bek, also 27.

"Well it's only early days yet," the bartender responded.

And the reality stars hadn't even had a chance to tie their aprons before it was suggested they tie the knot!

"When you and Kyle get married, can I be your bridesmaid then?" one of the girls asked.

Bek was taken aback, responding "When me and who get married?".

But then again her consistent twirling of her hair and glances in Kyle's direction indicated she knew exactly who everyone was talking about.

Despite the warm and fuzzy feelings flying across the table, not everyone was happy with the romantic vibes.

"Bek and Kyle... to be only the second dinner and have almost planned their guests, wedding and we're all gonna be invited which is nice, but I think it's probably moving a little bit fast," Amy said.

After tasting the South East Asian entree served by David and Betty, Bek and Kyle got talking about their potential romance once again.

This time it was all about raising a family, with Kyle admitting he would like "one or two"... "but you know, I'd probably need a girlfriend for that".

"A girlfriend?" Bek enquires flirtatiously, before some of the contestants assure the blonde that midwives Karen and Ros could help her out with the deliveries of course.

And the midwives in fact said in a piece-to-camera: "Think Bek and Kyle will fall in love... think that they are going to have 12 babies".

My Kitchen Rules airs at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

