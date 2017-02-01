News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Karlie Kloss leads David Jones runway

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

International model Karlie Kloss graced the David Jones runway tonight alongside Australian models Bridget Malcolm, Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Campbell for the unveiling of the department store’s new fashion collection.

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
0:29

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
5:13

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello & Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
2:48

What's REALLY Going On With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
2:43

'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
0:52

Wine Workout We Can All Get Behind
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
1:36

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Make Amends After Hiddleswift Breakup?
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Pound at Crunch
1:16

Pound at Crunch
Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
1:24

Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
Taylor Swift Third Wheels With Zayn and Gigi Hadid
2:12

Taylor Swift Third Wheels With Zayn and Gigi Hadid
 

The stunning supermodels strutted the popup runway at St Mary’s Cathedral for the official Autumn Winter 2017 (AW17) launch.

Karlie Kloss in Carla Zampatti. Photo: Media Mode

The new campaign ‘Live Outside the Seasons’ is all about 'the rapid and dramatic shifts of the seasons in Australia' and will not disappoint.

Various creations from Australian designers Karen Walker and Macgraw, as well as Zimmermann, Carla Zampatti, Camilla, Lover, Romance Was Born, Viktoria & Woods, Camilla and Marc were showcased on the night.

For the first time ever, the show will close with David Jones bridal gowns. Photo: Media Mode

Among them includec a range of bomber jackets, luxe denim, vintage-inspired floral prints, sheer dresses, sultry ball gowns and believe it or not, a black wedding dress.

The 24-year-old American model headlining the event, won fashion fans over in a sexy black velvet bridal gown with off the shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Karlie in the black bridal gown by Rachel Gilbert. Photo: Media Mode

Onlookers couldnt take their eyes off Karlie’s long legs which she flaunted in chic Carla Zampatti chic black velvet pants paired with a gold blouse.

David Jones ambassador Jesinta wooed in a sheer black and gold Alice McCall dress with a plunging neckline, frills around the skirt and a sexy slit in the middle.

Jesinta in Alice McCall. Photo: Media Mode

The newly married model also rocked a bright pink peasant piece by Romance Was Born - the lacy and frilly rock retails at $1,650.

Jessica Gomes turned heads in a gorgeous dusty blue silk wrap dress by Dion Lee. While Bridget Malcolm confidently flaunted an edgy sheer black and white Lee Mathews dresses and a unique white and pink floral bridal gown.

Bridget Malcolm in Lee Mathews. Photo: Media Mode

For the first time ever, the show closed with the David Jones range of bridal gowns by the likes of Reem Acra, Self Portrait, Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier, Temperley, Carolina Herrera, Rachel Gilbert.

There was also a tribute to George Michael.

RELATED: Jesinta takes on Taylor's squad
RELATED: Looks from the David Jones A/W '17 runway

Among the other designers showcasing their new lines are Christopher Esber, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee, Lover, Bec & Bridge and Thurley to name a few.

International designer brands include Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Versace and Alexander Wang.

There will be a studded front-row including Lara Worthington, Justin Hemmes, Megan Blake Irwin and Adam Goodes.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top