Karlie Kloss leads David Jones runway

International model Karlie Kloss graced the David Jones runway tonight alongside Australian models Bridget Malcolm, Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Campbell for the unveiling of the department store’s new fashion collection.

The stunning supermodels strutted the popup runway at St Mary’s Cathedral for the official Autumn Winter 2017 (AW17) launch.

The new campaign ‘Live Outside the Seasons’ is all about 'the rapid and dramatic shifts of the seasons in Australia' and will not disappoint.

Various creations from Australian designers Karen Walker and Macgraw, as well as Zimmermann, Carla Zampatti, Camilla, Lover, Romance Was Born, Viktoria & Woods, Camilla and Marc were showcased on the night.

Among them includec a range of bomber jackets, luxe denim, vintage-inspired floral prints, sheer dresses, sultry ball gowns and believe it or not, a black wedding dress.

The 24-year-old American model headlining the event, won fashion fans over in a sexy black velvet bridal gown with off the shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Onlookers couldnt take their eyes off Karlie’s long legs which she flaunted in chic Carla Zampatti chic black velvet pants paired with a gold blouse.

David Jones ambassador Jesinta wooed in a sheer black and gold Alice McCall dress with a plunging neckline, frills around the skirt and a sexy slit in the middle.

The newly married model also rocked a bright pink peasant piece by Romance Was Born - the lacy and frilly rock retails at $1,650.

Jessica Gomes turned heads in a gorgeous dusty blue silk wrap dress by Dion Lee. While Bridget Malcolm confidently flaunted an edgy sheer black and white Lee Mathews dresses and a unique white and pink floral bridal gown.

For the first time ever, the show closed with the David Jones range of bridal gowns by the likes of Reem Acra, Self Portrait, Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier, Temperley, Carolina Herrera, Rachel Gilbert.

There was also a tribute to George Michael.

Among the other designers showcasing their new lines are Christopher Esber, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee, Lover, Bec & Bridge and Thurley to name a few.

International designer brands include Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Versace and Alexander Wang.

There will be a studded front-row including Lara Worthington, Justin Hemmes, Megan Blake Irwin and Adam Goodes.

