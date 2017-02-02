Jesinta's very 'busy' honeymoon

Many were shocked when Jesinta and Buddy Franklin eschewed a luxe overseas honeymoon in favour of a low-key trip up Australia’s east coast.

Saucy reason for Jesinta's local honeymoon

But the blushing bride has now revealed the real reason they opted for a break in NSW’s Nelson Bay, followed by a couple of weeks at schoolies on the Gold Coast, hinting that they were pooped out from doing what newlyweds do best.

“We went to Nelson Bay to chill and planned to book a big overseas trip, but we were so exhausted!” she told the Kyle and Jackie O Show today.

“From sex?” asked Kyle, not missing a beat.

“Maybe…” Jesinta replied of her bedroom antics with Buddy.

The couple secretly tied the knot in the Blue Mountains in November.

And the 25-year-old model recently opened up about how hard it was to keep the nuptial news to herself.

“[It was] extremely hard. Especially because I worked nearly every day in the month leading up to the wedding. I was so excited and had to contain it all," she said in an interview with Kate Waterhouse for Date With Kate.

She explained to the The Sydney Morning Herald columnist that while it was a struggle trying to keep her and Buddy’s wedding news under wraps, their big day “was exactly what we wanted” and it “was truly magic.”

The Miss Universe Australia 2010 winner explained the reason for staying quiet about their wedding was because “So much of our lives are so public so it was important to us to have that one day just to ourselves without the stress of the media being involved,” she explained.

The David Jones ambassador and the AFL footballer live their lives in the public eye, so their decision to also keep their honeymoon low-key was an easy one.

Speaking about their Gold Coast getaway, the newlywed told Harper's Bazaar in December when she graced the fashion mag’s cover: “We didn't need or do anything fancy; just being with each other was enough.”

Jestina also opened up to Kate about how being in the spotlight can negatively affect her well-being and how she copes to ensure it doesn’t get to her.

She admitted she doesn’t “read much about myself,” and has “an amazing group of people around me who keep me grounded.”

The Aussie beauty, whose husband took time out from AFL in 2015 after suffering from depression, isn’t shy about speaking out about mental health, previously telling Woman’s Day: “I don’t have any fear of talking about it and being open about my mental health or helping those around me feel more comfortable talking about it."

Not ashamed to admit she “sees a professional regularly,” Jesinta told Be last year gym is the only place she can go to get away from the outside noise.

“No one’s taking a photograph of me, I’m not on email, I’m not Jesinta Campbell the personality.

"I’m in a gym, I’m exactly the same as everyone else.”

