Tziporah Malkah has been keeping it very real in the South African jungle.

Tziporah: ‘I haven’t had a shag in six years’

James Packer’s ex-fiancé, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has been entertaining her I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! castmates and viewers with her candid confessions and down-to-earth demeanour.

Her latest revelation came when she had a D&M with former ironwoman Lisa Curry in last night’s episode.

As it usually does during girl talk, the subject turned to men and relationships. Lisa, who is planning her wedding to fiancé Mark Tabone, asked Melbourne-based Tziporah if she had a boyfriend.

“No boyfriend, just a friend. I haven’t seen him in a long time. We were teenage friends,” Tziporah spilled on the mystery man, who lives in South Australia. “As soon as I can get a couple of weeks off I’m going to go and stay in a hotel within walking distance from him and see how it goes.”

But Tziporah admits it might not be the steamy love fest she's hoping for. “We’ve discussed that there might not be any physical chemistry between us, but we're getting on really well on the phone,” the former model, who dated James Packer for five years, revealed.

“We’ve had marathon phone calls, we’re like teenagers. We spent seven hours on the phone together one night!” Eeek, we wouldn’t want to cop that mobile bill.

The chat between the gals got even more revealing, with Tziporah bringing up her, er, sex drought. “Ash [Pollard] said to me ‘God, I need a shag’ and I said ‘Darl, I haven’t had a shag in six years,’” she laughed. “I was like ‘So can you see why I’m willing to fly to South Australia now?’

Tziporah’s new BFF Lisa was in full support of the interstate rendezvous. “Why not?” she agreed. “You’ve got nothing to lose.”

Get it, girl!

