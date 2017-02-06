Stranger Things fans unite, the trailer for season two has officially dropped!

New Stranger Things trailer has dropped!

Having teased fans with snippets over the last few months, the entire trailer was finally aired during Monday's Super Bowl and fans are freaking out!

RELATED: Winona Ryder's stranger reaction

RELATED: Government officials say Stranger Things 'upside down' theory could be real!

We're given glimpses of all the main characters including Eleven, Mike, and Hopper, as well as a very scary looking object we can only assume is from the Upside Down!

“The world is turning upside down,” the sneak peek adds.

Unfortunately we have to wait until October 31 for the latest season to arrive on Netflix, in the mean time you can watch the trailer above!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram