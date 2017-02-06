News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

New Stranger Things trailer has dropped!

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Stranger Things fans unite, the trailer for season two has officially dropped!

New Stranger Things trailer has dropped!

New Stranger Things trailer has dropped!

Having teased fans with snippets over the last few months, the entire trailer was finally aired during Monday's Super Bowl and fans are freaking out!

Eleven makes an appearance in the new Stranger Things trailer. Source: Netflix

Will some Upside Down creature come for the kids? Source: Netflix

RELATED: Winona Ryder's stranger reaction

RELATED: Government officials say Stranger Things 'upside down' theory could be real!

Don't do it kid... Don't go out there. Source: Netflix

What's happening in the Upside Down? Source: Netflix

We're given glimpses of all the main characters including Eleven, Mike, and Hopper, as well as a very scary looking object we can only assume is from the Upside Down!

“The world is turning upside down,” the sneak peek adds.

Unfortunately we have to wait until October 31 for the latest season to arrive on Netflix, in the mean time you can watch the trailer above!

Ghostbusters! Source: Netflix

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top