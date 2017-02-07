News

Miranda waiting to have sex with Evan

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

Miranda Kerr has hinted that she and her “traditional” fiancé Evan Spiegel have decided not to have sex until they are married.

The 33-year-old Australian supermodel – who once credited a roll between the sheets with keeping her fit - has opened up about her intimate life with the Snapchat co-founder, letting some surprising revelations slip.

Miranda says Evan is "very traditional." Photo: Getty Images

Asked if they’re hoping to give her son with ex Orlando Bloom’s a sibling, she teased: “Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel then seemed to suggest her and the 26-year-old don’t get it on at all!

“We can’t... I mean we’re just... waiting,” the mum of six-year-old son Flynn said.

Miranda shares son Flynn, 6, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Photo: Getty Images

This is a world away from Miranda’s previous interview with British GQ in which she revealed she’s part of the mile high club, likes women and feedback after sex.

“Let’s put it this way, I’ve had an orgasm in the air before. Alone. And together,” she confessed to the publication.

Miranda previously said she "likes women."

She also revealed she’s not afraid to sway both ways, admitting: “I love the female body and truly appreciate the female form….

“I definitely need a man in the bedroom, however — a nice strong chest to lie on. Still, I want to explore. Never say never,” Miranda told the mag in 2014 when she graced their cover nude.

She did once, however, admit to making Orlando wait a full six months before she would even kiss him. Now that’s some willpower!

Miranda use to have "explosive" sex with Orlando. Photo: Getty Images

The pair began dating in June 2015 and 13 months later moved into Harrison Ford’s former home in Los Angeles. Evan popped the question soon after.

Speaking about the moment he proposed, Miranda said she was completely taken by surprise.

The loved-up duo celebrated their engagement last November. Photo: Snapchat

"He said to me, ‘Miranda, I’m telling you now, this is the first and last time I’m going to kneel down in front of you.'

"I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness,” she explained.

Their wedding is expected to take place this year.

