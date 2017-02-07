It’s the MKR moment we’ve all been waiting for!

Can MKR villain Tyson actually cook?

Yep, the final Instant Restaurant for this group saw the show’s villains Tyson and Amy put their aprons on in an effort to prove themselves in the kitchen.

The Queensland siblings have been talking big game at every other Instant Restaurant, saying they “expect excellence” and that everyone’s food apart from Tim and Kyle’s has been “average”.

This approach has obviously ruffled a few feathers within the other teams, so all eyes were on them to see if they could live up to the hype they’d created.

As Damo puts it: “If these guys don’t bring above average food, everyone’s going to let them have it.” And frankly we wouldn’t blame them!

Most of the contestants are keen to see Tyson’s “angry, angry man” persona rear its ugly head, and we see it just nine minutes into the episode when he can’t find puffed wheat anywhere.

Amy manages to calm him down – after all, she’s his sister so she has practise at this!

Tyson is back at his peak once the pair hits the kitchen – their prep is on point and the two are the most chill we’ve ever seen them.

They take a risk with a polarising entré of lamb brains with cauliflower puree, sriracha aioli and pickles. Poor Ash looks like she might throw up, but Pete and Manu are HERE FOR IT. Even Ash doesn’t mind it in the end.

Empowered by their resounding victory, Tyson and Amy tackle the main with enthusiasm…and then the wheels really fall off.

The pommes frites won’t fry. It’s a disaster of epic proportions. No wonder the oil won’t boil – all the heat seems to have rushed straight to Tyson’s head!

Amy calms him down by giving him another job to do: burning the pork jowl. Well, she meant sear it, but burning is what he does.

He even lets out an almighty scream which is heard all the way outside, much to the delight of his fellow contestants.

When it’s plated up, the dish doesn’t look particularly appetising. Tyson looks like he might curl up in the fetal position and weep.

“This is an average dish. This is my worst nightmare,” he sulks. “I’ve gone through this contest saying I don’t want average food and I’m about to present an average dish.”

So when the judges both rave about it, the emotion finally shows on Amy and Tyson’s faces. They are genuinely humbled by the praise, and finally understand the pressure of cooking on MKR.

Now these two are really on a roll. They head back into the kitchen to assemble their dessert, which they’ve dubbed “Raspberry Discovery”. It’s a mix-up of sponge, raspberry coulis, sorbet, ice cream, pretzel and meringue.

It could be a hot mess, especially if the ice cream melts too fast, which Amy starts to panic about.

The siblings manage to hustle and get the plates out before it becomes raspberry and chocolate soup.

Everyone waits with bated breath to see if Pete and Manu like the dish. And of course, they do!

And despite their personal feelings about the sass-filled siblings, the other teams can’t help but give them props for an excellent effort in the kitchen.

With three perfect 10s from Pete, it seems Tyson has put his money where his mouth is, and their score of 102 – breaking Kyle and Tim’s record from the previous episode – shows why he and Amy deserve to be in the competition.

RELATED: MKR 's villain Tyson: 'I expect excellent'

RELATED: Bek and Kyle's MKR flirt fest

“We’ve got a target on our backs now,” Amy says.

Game on!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram