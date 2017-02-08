News

Skye’s sexy holiday selfies

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley is on a selfie-taking rampage, filling our feeds with saucy snaps from her latest vacation.

Skye and her friend Brooklyn (left) are having one photogenic vacation. Source: Instagram

Skye's using every opportunity to show off the, er, villa! Source: Instagram

This is how we look when we're napping, too. Source: Instagram

Skye seems to have filled her suitcase entirely with bikinis for a trip with her friend Brooklyn Kelly, and is determined to show them all off for her Instagram followers.

The gals are in killer shape for their swimwear shoot. Source: Instagram

Skye does realise no one's looking at the villa, right? Source: Instagram

Okay, we've officially got vacation envy. Source: Instagram

In the past few days she’s clocked up pic after pic, using the sexy photos to plug the lush Airbnb villa she’s currently staying at…and to show off the hot bod she’s been rocking lately, of course!

Skye's clearly feelin' herself on this Bali trip. Source: Instagram

Jokes aside, that villa does look pretty amazing. Source: Instagram

The former reality star has been open about her "imperfections", and has undergone several surgeries since appearing on Big Brother in a effort to correct them.

RELATED: Skye's latest body fixation
RELATED: Megan and Tiff's sexy beach trip

These body-confident snaps might mean that Skye is finally feelin’ herself.

Well, for now at least!

