Skye’s sexy holiday selfies

Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley is on a selfie-taking rampage, filling our feeds with saucy snaps from her latest vacation.

Skye seems to have filled her suitcase entirely with bikinis for a trip with her friend Brooklyn Kelly, and is determined to show them all off for her Instagram followers.

In the past few days she’s clocked up pic after pic, using the sexy photos to plug the lush Airbnb villa she’s currently staying at…and to show off the hot bod she’s been rocking lately, of course!

The former reality star has been open about her "imperfections", and has undergone several surgeries since appearing on Big Brother in a effort to correct them.

RELATED: Skye's latest body fixation

RELATED: Megan and Tiff's sexy beach trip

These body-confident snaps might mean that Skye is finally feelin’ herself.

Well, for now at least!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram