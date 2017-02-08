Becks 'thought he was next Audrey Hepburn'

News

He's been in damage control after the release of expletive-ridden e-mails after he was overlooked for a knighthood and now new claims suggest David Beckham compared his work UNICEF to that of Audrey Hepburn's.

The 41-year-old is also accused of using his impressive Instagram following to try and "woo the establishment" with a series of "grovelling" posts dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, The Sun reports.

David reportedly compared his work with UNICEF to that of Audrey Hepburn's. Source: Getty

The publication adds the former footballer spent 18 months trying to win the approval of the Honours Committee, sharing a number of posts about the Queen with his 32 million followers.

“It’s incredible to see the lengths he went to," a source told the outlet.

Only eight weeks ago, David shared a short video of Audrey Hepburn which highlighted the work she did for UNICEF.

Becks shared this short clip of the actress eight weeks ago. Source: Instagram

One of David's posts about the Queen. Source: Instagram

The sporting superstar also wished her a happy birthday. Source: Instagram

"Becoming an @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador like #AudreyHepburn was one of the proudest moments of my life," David captioned the clip which showed the iconic actress talking about her work with the charity.

"Today @UNICEF is celebrating its 70th anniversary. They have done so much to help children around the world and will continue to work #foreverychild. #7fund," he added.

The Breakfast At Tiffany's star was a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF from 1988 until her death in January 1993.

He shared multiple images of the Queen over 18 months. Source: Instagram

David was allegedly unhappy he was overlooked for a knighthood. Source: Getty

The football star does charity work for UNICEF. Source: Getty

David had shared numerous photos of the Queen over an 18 month period, wishing her a happy birthday and hailing her “truly incredible achievement” after she became the longest-serving monarch last September.

The father-of-three had branded knighthood organisers “unappreciative c***s” in a series of emails after missing out on becoming Sir David in the 2014 New Year's Honours list.

However a "red flag" warning was issued by British Revenue and Customs, crushing his knighthood dream, according to The Daily Telegraph.

RELATED: Beckham's regrets over hacked emails

RELATED: Why Sir Becks didn't happen

Initially the sportsman's nominated was "merited" in the eyes of the Honours Committee, however further knowledge of his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme changed the outcome.

"HMRC gives us a flag; it's red, amber or green. Beckham was a red. His taxes were the problem," an insider told the publication.

While it's understood that the Honours Committee spoke to David's camp to "sort out" the issue, the star didn't appear to be impressed, and instead lashed out at the committee in the leaked emails.

David's work has taken him overseas for the charity. Source: Getty

