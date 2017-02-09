News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MAFS' Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner announce shock split
MAFS' Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner announce shock split

Geoff: 'I found that horrific'

frances kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

After claiming he has an IVO against Gabi Grecko, Geoffrey Edelsten has slammed his ex wife for keeping her prostitute past a secret.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Are Engaged: 'I Have Never Felt So Happy'
1:37

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Are Engaged: 'I Have Never Felt So Happy'
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Have an Excuse for Their Ill-Timed Instagram
1:32

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Have an Excuse for Their Ill-Timed Instagram
1206_be_starsweinstein
2:05

Exclusive: Australian stars weigh in on Weinstein scandal in Hollywood
Gabi Grecko dribbles milk down her 'shirt'
0:18

Gabi Grecko dribbles milk down her 'shirt'
Chris Brown Reacts To Accusations He Beat Karrueche Tran - VIDEO
1:32

Chris Brown Reacts To Accusations He Beat Karrueche Tran - VIDEO
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Help Rob Cope With Blac Chyna Drama
3:03

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Help Rob Cope With Blac Chyna Drama
Gigi and Bella Hadid Join Protest Against Donald Trump Muslim Ban
2:06

Gigi and Bella Hadid Join Protest Against Donald Trump Muslim Ban
Gabi Grecko dancing in a lace-up leotard
0:46

Gabi Grecko dancing in a lace-up leotard
Nikki Reed Gives Birth & Welcomes First Child With Ian Somerhalder
2:29

Nikki Reed Gives Birth & Welcomes First Child With Ian Somerhalder
Hollywood Vampires: The Photo Challenge You Will Definitely Fail
1:06

Hollywood Vampires: The Photo Challenge You Will Definitely Fail
Gabi Grecko's saucy Halloween snap
0:12

Gabi Grecko's saucy Halloween snap
Father Shares Heart-wrenching Phone Call to Highlight Domestic Violence Problem
2:37

Father Shares Heart-wrenching Phone Call to Highlight Domestic Violence Problem
 

The former couple tied the knot in 2015, but the Australian millionaire says he had no idea she’s been a sex worker until he read about it in a newspaper almost 12 months later.

“I found that horrific,” he tells Be of Gabi’s much-publicised “mile-high” orgy with two NYPD cops accused of corruption, and three other men.

Gabi and Geoff tied the knot in 2015. Source: Getty Images

“I found out in some interview that she was a prostitute before I met her, which she never had divulged.”

They tied the knot at a Melbourne registry office with just hours to go before Gabi’s visa expired. But four months later the Miami-born socialite announced that it was all over, accusing Geoff of being “in love with his secretary.”

And in June 2016, Gabi was identified as the prostitute at the centre of a corruption scandal, admitting she had sex with multiple men on a flight to Las Vegas in February 2013.

He claims she didn't tell him about her prostitute past. Source: Getty Images

Dressed in a skimpy air hostess uniform, the socialite admitted performing oral sex on all of the men and having sex with some of them.

“I was doing it while they were in their seats,” she told the New York Post.

“It was me on top the whole time. Front, behind, side. They all seemed really comfortable to take their pants off in front of each other and laugh about it. It’s like they’d done this before.”

Gabi dressed as a sexy stewardess for the mid-air romp. Source: Instagram.

“I was supposed to be a sexy stewardess. I’d ask: ‘Tea or coffee?’ ” she said.

“They all wanted me, I guess, and not the tea or coffee.”

She also revealed that things got more “extreme” than she expected, and that she accompanied the group to Sin City where more prostitutes joined them for an orgy.

The US-born star accompanied the group to Vegas. Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, this morning Geoff hit the headlines when he was spotted leaving a Melbourne police station, telling a reporter he was there to file an IVO against Gabi.

It comes after his ex wrote on Instagram that she is planning to return to Australia to work on new “projects”, but Geoff doesn’t want her here.

“I haven’t spoken to her for over a year,” he tells Be.

Gabi plans to return to Australia for 'creative projects.' Source: Getty Images

“So I really don’t want anything to do with her and I don’t want her back in Australia.”

Police are unable to confirm whether or not there is an IVO against Gabi, but Geoff claims it was filed over 12 months ago and prevents Gabi from talking about him.

"If she does come back, I hope she’ll be arrested and put in jail," he says.

RELATED: Gabi Grecko embroiled in mile-high sex scandal
RELATED: Gabi Grecko's sexiest selfies

GALLERY: Gabi's sexiest selfies


“She’s breached the intervention order in so many different ways, but particularly with her Instagram posts and interviews that she’s given to the Daily Mail and other websites,” he claims.

“She’s not allowed to talk about me, it’s a very serious breach of the order.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top