Geoff: 'I found that horrific'

After claiming he has an IVO against Gabi Grecko, Geoffrey Edelsten has slammed his ex wife for keeping her prostitute past a secret.

The former couple tied the knot in 2015, but the Australian millionaire says he had no idea she’s been a sex worker until he read about it in a newspaper almost 12 months later.

“I found that horrific,” he tells Be of Gabi’s much-publicised “mile-high” orgy with two NYPD cops accused of corruption, and three other men.

“I found out in some interview that she was a prostitute before I met her, which she never had divulged.”

They tied the knot at a Melbourne registry office with just hours to go before Gabi’s visa expired. But four months later the Miami-born socialite announced that it was all over, accusing Geoff of being “in love with his secretary.”

And in June 2016, Gabi was identified as the prostitute at the centre of a corruption scandal, admitting she had sex with multiple men on a flight to Las Vegas in February 2013.

Dressed in a skimpy air hostess uniform, the socialite admitted performing oral sex on all of the men and having sex with some of them.

“I was doing it while they were in their seats,” she told the New York Post.

“It was me on top the whole time. Front, behind, side. They all seemed really comfortable to take their pants off in front of each other and laugh about it. It’s like they’d done this before.”

“I was supposed to be a sexy stewardess. I’d ask: ‘Tea or coffee?’ ” she said.

“They all wanted me, I guess, and not the tea or coffee.”

She also revealed that things got more “extreme” than she expected, and that she accompanied the group to Sin City where more prostitutes joined them for an orgy.

Meanwhile, this morning Geoff hit the headlines when he was spotted leaving a Melbourne police station, telling a reporter he was there to file an IVO against Gabi.

It comes after his ex wrote on Instagram that she is planning to return to Australia to work on new “projects”, but Geoff doesn’t want her here.

“I haven’t spoken to her for over a year,” he tells Be.

“So I really don’t want anything to do with her and I don’t want her back in Australia.”

Police are unable to confirm whether or not there is an IVO against Gabi, but Geoff claims it was filed over 12 months ago and prevents Gabi from talking about him.

"If she does come back, I hope she’ll be arrested and put in jail," he says.

“She’s breached the intervention order in so many different ways, but particularly with her Instagram posts and interviews that she’s given to the Daily Mail and other websites,” he claims.

“She’s not allowed to talk about me, it’s a very serious breach of the order.”

