Singer's wardrobe malfunction is hard to miss

Tim wants to marry boyfriend Ash

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Since going public with their relationship in December, Big Brother winner Tim Dormer and his boyfriend Ash Toweel have been happily flaunting their love on social media.

The cute couple, who have been together for over a year, post plenty of adorable pics, often featuring their French bulldogs Meatloaf and Maple.

The pair sure love a dog selfie! Source: Instagram

Tim and Ash came clean about their romance last year. Source: Instagram

But Tim’s latest post takes a more serious tone as he reveals his desire to marry Ash one day, pledging his support for same sex marriage to be legalised in Australia.

Tim and Ash aren't shy about sharing their love on social media. Source: Instagram

Alongside a happy snap of the couple in matching "Say I Do Down Under" tees, Tim posted a heartfelt caption.

In this moving post, Tim speaks of his desire to marry Ash in the future. Source: Instagram

“Not saying I'm ready just yet... but one day I'd like to believe that my dream to marry the person I love (no matter what's between their legs) can come true in my home country,” the star says.

Since his days on Big Brother, Tim has been open about his sexual orientation. “I have always been fluid in my sexuality," the 32-year-old told Who magazine last year.

“Even on Big Brother, I talked about my bisexuality and that I’ve always been about people, not the sexuality or gender.”

