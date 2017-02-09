Tim wants to marry boyfriend Ash

Since going public with their relationship in December, Big Brother winner Tim Dormer and his boyfriend Ash Toweel have been happily flaunting their love on social media.

The cute couple, who have been together for over a year, post plenty of adorable pics, often featuring their French bulldogs Meatloaf and Maple.

But Tim’s latest post takes a more serious tone as he reveals his desire to marry Ash one day, pledging his support for same sex marriage to be legalised in Australia.

Alongside a happy snap of the couple in matching "Say I Do Down Under" tees, Tim posted a heartfelt caption.

“Not saying I'm ready just yet... but one day I'd like to believe that my dream to marry the person I love (no matter what's between their legs) can come true in my home country,” the star says.

Since his days on Big Brother, Tim has been open about his sexual orientation. “I have always been fluid in my sexuality," the 32-year-old told Who magazine last year.

“Even on Big Brother, I talked about my bisexuality and that I’ve always been about people, not the sexuality or gender.”

