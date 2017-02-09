The cause of Jess and James' fight?

Jessica Marais and James Stewart have been spotted fighting in the street days after the actress introduced the couple's daughter to her new boyfriend.

While emotions seemed to be running high as the 32-year-old star dropped four-year-old daughter Scout to James, it couldn't have been further from an earlier encounter between the former couple, after photos emerged of Jess introducing her new mystery man to her ex.

Earlier this week photos emerged of Jess and her new boyfriend once again dropping Scout off to James in a friendly encounter on the street.

The Love Child star was dressed casually in a black maxi dress, with her blonde locks tied up in a high bun, Jess hid her clear complexion behind a pair of oversized black sunglasses meanwhile her new man opted for a patterned pink shirt and dark shorts and a pair of thongs.

James and Jess' new man appeared to shake hands upon meeting, casually chatting as Scout said her goodbyes to her mother with a kiss and cuddle, before giving the mystery guy a quick hug goodbye as well.

While Jess and James ended their five-year relationship in 2015, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

However if the tense scene is anything to go by, the exes may not be on friendly terms!

James, 41, has previously spoken about how he is the primary caregiver for Scout.

"I am the full-time carer for Scout as Jess is busy working and travelling a lot," James told Sunday Life last year.

"When Jess is back, Scout is shared 50/50," the Home and Away actor added.

