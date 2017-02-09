News

All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

The cause of Jess and James' fight?

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Jessica Marais and James Stewart have been spotted fighting in the street days after the actress introduced the couple's daughter to her new boyfriend.

While emotions seemed to be running high as the 32-year-old star dropped four-year-old daughter Scout to James, it couldn't have been further from an earlier encounter between the former couple, after photos emerged of Jess introducing her new mystery man to her ex.

Jess and her new man wait with Scout. Source: Matrix

The actress shares her daughter with ex-partner James. Source: Matrix

Earlier this week photos emerged of Jess and her new boyfriend once again dropping Scout off to James in a friendly encounter on the street.

The Love Child star was dressed casually in a black maxi dress, with her blonde locks tied up in a high bun, Jess hid her clear complexion behind a pair of oversized black sunglasses meanwhile her new man opted for a patterned pink shirt and dark shorts and a pair of thongs.

James and Jess' new man appeared to shake hands upon meeting, casually chatting as Scout said her goodbyes to her mother with a kiss and cuddle, before giving the mystery guy a quick hug goodbye as well.

Was Jess' new man the reason the exes fought days later? Source: Matrix

Things appeared civil between James and Jess' new man. Source: Matrix

The couple split in 2015. Source: Matrix

Scout hugged her mother goodbye. Source: Matrix

James has previously said he is the full-time carer for Scout. Source: Matrix

While Jess and James ended their five-year relationship in 2015, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

However if the tense scene is anything to go by, the exes may not be on friendly terms!

RELATED: James Stewart talks co-parenting with ex-partner Jessica Marais

RELATED: Jessica Marais and James Stewart feud over Scout

James, 41, has previously spoken about how he is the primary caregiver for Scout.

"I am the full-time carer for Scout as Jess is busy working and travelling a lot," James told Sunday Life last year.

"When Jess is back, Scout is shared 50/50," the Home and Away actor added.

The four-year-old also hugged the mystery man goodbye. Source: Matrix

Jess and her man walked off arm-in-arm. Source: Matrix

Days later Jess was seen fighting with James. Source: Matrix

