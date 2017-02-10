News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

Christie says she has a favourite child

frances kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

Christie Hayes has gone where few mothers dare to go, admitting she’s got a favourite child.

Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)
11:24

Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)
Nicki Minaj CRIES Talking About Cardi B Feud!: &ldquo;She Hurt My Feelings&rdquo;
2:39

Nicki Minaj CRIES Talking About Cardi B Feud!: “She Hurt My Feelings”
6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
3:53

6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
ALL The Gigi Hadid References In Zayn's "Let Me" Music Video
2:02

ALL The Gigi Hadid References In Zayn's "Let Me" Music Video
Tristan Thompson BEGGING For Forgiveness In Khloe Kardashian&rsquo;s Delivery Room!
2:11

Tristan Thompson BEGGING For Forgiveness In Khloe Kardashian’s Delivery Room!
Slow Mo Fb Outro Kylie
2:23

Slow Mo Fb Outro Kylie
Khloe Kardashian GIVES BIRTH To Baby Girl Alongside Tristan Thompson
1:16

Khloe Kardashian GIVES BIRTH To Baby Girl Alongside Tristan Thompson
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend SAME Church Service
1:56

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend SAME Church Service
Bella Thorne Makes THIS Much On Instagram & Defends Instagram Being a "Job"
2:07

Bella Thorne Makes THIS Much On Instagram & Defends Instagram Being a "Job"
Nicki Minaj DROPS New Singles &lsquo;Barbie Tingz&rsquo; and &lsquo;Chun Li&rsquo; And Its FIRE!
2:18

Nicki Minaj DROPS New Singles ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun Li’ And Its FIRE!
5 BEST Moments From Zayn's Action-Packed "Let Me" Music Video
3:22

5 BEST Moments From Zayn's Action-Packed "Let Me" Music Video
Khloe Kardashian Starts Having CONTRACTIONS & Kardashians Rush To Cleveland
1:51

Khloe Kardashian Starts Having CONTRACTIONS & Kardashians Rush To Cleveland
 

Playing a quick fire game on her i98FM radio show, Marty, Christie & Crammy recently, the mother-of-two blurted out that if she had to choose between sons Hendrix, two, and one-year-old Harley, then it would be her first born.

And appearing on this afternoon’s Daily Edition, the former Home and Away star cringed at her “really awkward” outburst, insisting the pressure of the moment got to her.

Christie has two sons with husband Daniel White. Source: Instagram

She accidentally admitted that her first-born is her favourite. Source: Instagram

“I don’t know why that happened. I think it was because he was the first born, and it’s radio so I was trying to be quick.

"I didn’t want the dead silence so I thought I’d speak really quickly. But it backfired because I literally admitted that my favourite child is Hendrix.”

However, she insisted that like most parents, she has different favourites on different days.

Christie insists her favourite changes on a daily basis. Source: Instagram

She fell pregnant with her second six weeks after the birth of Hendrix. Source: Instagram

“You go through phases where one kid is driving you less crazy than the other, and that was a good day with Hendrix.

RELATED: Christie: 'Can I get a blazer please?'
RELATED: Christie: I turned Chris on

“Let’s just say that anyway… love you Harley!”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top