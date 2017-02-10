Christie says she has a favourite child

Christie Hayes has gone where few mothers dare to go, admitting she’s got a favourite child.

Playing a quick fire game on her i98FM radio show, Marty, Christie & Crammy recently, the mother-of-two blurted out that if she had to choose between sons Hendrix, two, and one-year-old Harley, then it would be her first born.

And appearing on this afternoon’s Daily Edition, the former Home and Away star cringed at her “really awkward” outburst, insisting the pressure of the moment got to her.

“I don’t know why that happened. I think it was because he was the first born, and it’s radio so I was trying to be quick.

"I didn’t want the dead silence so I thought I’d speak really quickly. But it backfired because I literally admitted that my favourite child is Hendrix.”

However, she insisted that like most parents, she has different favourites on different days.

“You go through phases where one kid is driving you less crazy than the other, and that was a good day with Hendrix.

“Let’s just say that anyway… love you Harley!”

