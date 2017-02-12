George and Amal having a boy and a girl

George Clooney is pretty private, but even he can't stop the excitement of his mother, Nina Bruce Clooney, about his impending fatherhood.

Nina is so excited, in fact, that she's blabbed about the sex of the twins George and his wife Amal are expecting in June.

"It will be one of each!," Nina gasbagged to Radar Online. "Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited."

Nina has been happy to speak far and wide about George, 51, and Amal, 39.

"We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents," she told Us Weekly.

"I think he'll be great, and I think she'll be a great mom!"

Nina said the 'Money Monster' actor and Amal personally came to visit her and George's father Nick in order to deliver the happy news.

"We were with them and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely. It was just a personal moment."

The news was first made public when the couple's close friend Julie Chen made an announcement during her talk show The Talk.

"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! 'The Talk' has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!"

