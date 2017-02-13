It’s his first time hosting the Grammys, and Late Night host James Corden has certainly made sure we all remember it!

James Corden’s awkward tumble

In the opening seconds, the platform lifting James onto a staircase stalled, leaving him stuck in mid-air.

After clambering out to attempt to walk down stairs, James stacked it, and rolled all the way down to the bottom.

For a second there, it seemed legit, but it’s all just part of James’ adorably clumsy schtick.

The Brit then recovered himself and delivered an epic Grammy-themed rap for the delighted audience of A-listers.

Take a look at it below!

